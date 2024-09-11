We all know that vegetables are important for our health, but deciding which one to pick can be tough. While some offer distinct benefits, others have only slight differences. Broccoli and cauliflower, for example, are two such vegetables that fall into this category. Both are cruciferous vegetables and belong to the same family - Brassica. Since they are quite similar, you may find yourself in a dilemma while shopping for them. Questions like which one is lower in calories or higher in nutrients may come to mind. But don't worry, it's time to put these uncertainties to rest! Recently, nutritionist Manju Malik took to her Instagram handle to share insights about these vegetables and reveal if one is actually healthier. Read on to find out.

What Is The Difference Between Broccoli And Cauliflower?

The most striking differences between these cruciferous vegetables are their colour and shape. Broccoli is dark green in colour and has its florets spread out, almost resembling a miniature tree. Cauliflower, on the other hand, is white, with florets that are denser. You'll find that the head of the cauliflower is more compact compared to broccoli. Apart from these external differences, there are slight differences in their taste and nutritional values.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Broccoli?

Broccoli is a nutritional powerhouse and offers incredible health benefits. According to the nutritionist, broccoli is a great source of fibre and protein, both of which are macronutrients. She shares that a 100-gm serving of broccoli has about 3 gm fibre and 2 gm protein. Additionally, broccoli is rich in antioxidants and micronutrients such as vitamins A and C, and iron. Overall, broccoli makes for a wonderful addition to your daily diet. Click here to discover interesting ways to do so.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Cauliflower?

Cauliflower, also known as gobhi, is also great for overall health. Malik explains that this cruciferous vegetable is low in calories, with just about 27 calories in a 100-gm serving. Plus, it has only 4 gm of carbohydrates in a similar serving. Moreover, cauliflower has a high water content. And just like broccoli, cauliflower is also a good source of fibre and protein, making it super healthy.

Broccoli Vs Cauliflower - Which Is Healthier?

Now, the question arises: which one should we pick between broccoli and cauliflower in terms of their health quotient? From the above-mentioned information, it can be confusing as both offer several health benefits. So, is one healthier than the other? According to Manju, broccoli takes the lead when it comes to fibre and protein. Cauliflower has 2.3 gm of fibre and 1.8 gm of protein in a 100-gm serving, which is slightly less than broccoli. On the other hand, broccoli is higher in calories and carbs, with 35 calories and 4 gm of carbs. Overall, both are quite healthy, with slight differences in their nutritional values.

Now that you know the benefits of broccoli and cauliflower, incorporate them into your diet according to your nutritional needs. Stay fit and healthy!