Cauliflower is a nutritious veggie that can easily be incorporated into your daily diet. The same vegetable can be used in different kinds of recipes including soups, salads, and sabzis. However, if you do not know the right way to slice and chop it, you may end up wasting a lot of good stuff. Along with the waste, the whole chopping process can also get messy and extend your prep time. Before you plan your next delicious cauliflower recipe, learn the best ways of slicing your cauliflower into different styles - florets, steaks and rice.

Here Are 3 Crystal Clear Techniques To Slice Cauliflower Without Wasting

4 Steps To Cut Cauliflower Into Florets

Cauliflower florets can be used in various recipes. Photo Credit: istock

Cutting up cauliflower into florets is easy once you know the right technique. Here is how to do it quickly and easily.

Start by separating the big leaves on the outside of the cauliflower and cutting out the stem. Next, at the base of the core or the central stalk, make a small cut using a knife and then break the cauliflower into two halves. Do the same again to split the cauliflower into four big pieces. Now using a knife cut out small florets and remove any small, tender leaves from the base. Lastly, trim the stem from the sides and throw away the trimmed portion. Chop the rest of the stem into small cubes, which can be used in soups, salads and sabzis.

4 Steps To Cut Cauliflower Steaks

Cauliflower steaks are delicious and healthy. Photo Credit: istock

The key to slicing cauliflower steaks is to keep the core intact. Here is how to simply do this process:

Remove any leaves growing from the base of the cauliflower. Cut out the stem. Now, place the cauliflower stem down and slice it vertically into two halves. Cut the halves into slices that are about 1/2 to 1 inch thick.

Season the cauliflower steaks with salt, black pepper, red chilli, lemon juice and olive oil. Place these on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and roast in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven until golden brown.





4 Steps To Turn Cauliflower Into Rice

Cauliflower rice is loved by people on the keto diet. Photo Credit: istock

Cauliflower rice is a popular keto recipe. Turning cauliflower into rice is a super easy task. Here is how to do it:

Remove all the outer leaves from the cauliflower Roughly chop it into chunks and toss it in a food processor. Blend carefully for not more than 30 seconds so that you achieve a rice-like consistency. Make sure you do not blend it too much or it will turn into a cauliflower puree.