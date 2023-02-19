Iron deficiency is a problem many of us face. When our bodies are lacking in this essential mineral, we tend to feel lethargic and weak. In the long run, iron deficiency can lead to many other serious issues. It also affects blood regulation and haemoglobin levels. Hence, it is vital to ensure that your iron intake is up to the mark. Many common fruits and vegetables are rich in iron and can easily be incorporated into your diet. They include spinach, pomegranate, apricots, nuts and pumpkin seeds. You don't have to make fancy or time-consuming dishes to include these foods in your daily life. You can simply begin with easy-to-make snacks that are tasty and nutritious. Here are 5 iron-rich snacks you can make at home:





Also read: 5 Common Indian Foods That May Help Boost Iron Level

5 Quick Recipes For Iron-Rich Snacks:

1. Spinach Kebab

Spinach or palak is one of the best sources of iron. Thankfully, there are so many ways in which you can enjoy this leafy vegetable. To prepare stuffed spinach kebabs, you first need to saute whole cumin and ajwain in heated oil. Add spinach and asafoetida powder. Continue stir-frying for a few minutes and then turn off the heat. For the filling, mix roasted cashew nuts with fresh coriander, roasted cumin powder and pomegranate powder. In a separate bowl, mix the cooked spinach with the hung curd and add salt to taste. Divide this mixture into small portions. Gently spoon the cashew filling inside and roll in the shape of a kebab. Shallow fry the kebabs and serve with fresh chutney or sauce. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Soya Chaap Roll

Soya is also a great choice for fighting against iron deficiency. It is also rich in calcium, potassium and selenium. A fun way to enjoy soya is in the form of a stuffed roll. To make this dish, first cut a stick of soya chaap into small pieces and fry. Add them to a bowl and marinate them with curd and masalas. While it marinates, knead maida and flour to form a dough and make parathas/ rotis. After marination, fry the soya pieces in a pan until they are completely cooked. Put them inside the roti and top with green chutney, spicy red chutney, onions and chaat masala. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Beetroot Aloo Cutlet

Beetroots are great for your red blood cells and haemoglobin levels. If you're not a fan of beetroot, maybe don't start with a juice directly. Introduce yourself to this veggie with a tasty snack first. To make Beetroot Aloo Cutlets, add mashed potatoes along with grated beetroot in a large bowl and mix them properly. Then add seasoning: salt, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and chaat masala. Combine the veggies and spices properly by hand or with the help of a potato masher. Make small balls of this dough and flatten them to form tikki-like shapes. Shallow fry or bake them till cooked through. Serve with mint chutney or tomato ketchup. Click here for the full recipe.





Also read: 5 Quick And Easy Cutlet Recipes To Pair With Your Evening Tea

4. Corn and Pomegranate Chaat

Pomegranates contain ascorbic acid, which helps the body absorb iron. They are also rich in vitamin C, potassium and fibre. You can use this fruit to make a wide variety of sweet and savoury dishes. If you want to try something new, make this quick Corn and Pomegranate Chaat. In a bowl, add boiled corn, pomegranate, chopped mint and chopped capsicum. You can also put a few rinds of oranges. Mix well. Add tamarind extract, salt, chaat masala, mustard sauce, chopped coriander leaves, cumin, chilli powder and lime. Click here for the full recipe.

5. Almond, Sweet Potato and Pomegranate Chaat Recipe

If you're looking for a unique chaat recipe, this one is the way to go. While cashew nuts have high iron content, almonds are full of minerals too. The sweet potato in this chaat also adds more nutrients. To make this special chaat, boil white peas in order to make a ragda out of them. In a separate bowl, mix onions, tomatoes, green chillies, fresh coriander, lemon juice, red chilli powder and chaat masala. In another separate bowl, take almonds, pomegranate pearls and sweet potato. Add saunth chutney, lemon juice, chaat masala and chopped coriander. Toss it lightly. Then, on a serving plate, add a layer of the ragda and spoon the almond chaat mix on top. Garnish with coriander. Click here for the full recipe.