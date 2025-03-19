Weight gain is something a lot of us worry about. It could be trying to shed those extra kilos or just maintaining a healthy lifestyle, we often try to eat clean by choosing the right foods, avoiding junk food or maybe, eating in moderation. But, while we focus on eating clean, we often tend to overlook one factor in this whole process: timing. You have probably heard the claim that eating after sunset leads to weight gain. But is there any science behind it? Or it is just another diet myth? Should you really eat dinner before sunset to maintain weight? If you have this and other questions in mind, then read on to know what the experts have to say on the matter.





Photo: Pexels



Can Eating After Sunset Cause Weight Gain?

Although it's a popular belief that eating after sunset can lead to weight gain, it's not true. In fact, eating after sunset will not have any impact on how your body will digest food. However, as per nutritionist Amita Gadre, if you're eating late at night, for example, around 9:30 pm and going to sleep at 10 pm, then it will impact your body.

Why?

Because of the limited physical activity. As per the expert, if you go to bed immediately after eating dinner, this could lead to acid reflux and other digestive problems. So, the reason why they say it's better to have an early dinner is simply to give your body adequate time to digest the food you've eaten.

What Is The Healthiest Time To Eat Dinner?

According to nutritionist Simran Vohra, the best time to eat dinner is between 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. If you eat before 9 pm, your body will be able to digest food faster, promote restful sleep and utilise calories more efficiently. So, make sure you eat your dinner on time to give your body enough time to digest it.

Photo: Pixabay

What Is The Right Way To Eat Healthy At Night

Although experts advise against eating food at night, there are times when it becomes inevitable. For those times, it is important to take charge of your diet and eat clean. Here are some tips you should keep in mind.

1. Prioritise Protein

Add protein-rich ingredients into your evening meals like grilled or baked chicken, pulses, lentils, green leafy vegetables, and aromatic curry leaves. These will keep you full for long and your digestive system happy.

2. Choose Low-Carb Foods

For dinner, it is best to choose foods that are easy to digest and won't disrupt your sleep or make you feel sluggish the following day. You can include choices like paneer, tofu, lentils, beans, and lean cuts of chicken in your dinner. Not only are these options light on the stomach but also provide nutrients that help you sleep.

3. Use Less Salt

Reducing salt intake while eating late at night is important as it can lead to water retention in the body, which strains your heart and blood vessels. So, take care of your heart by reducing your salt intake if you're eating late at night.

Photo: Canva

4. Reduce Curd Consumption

If you are used to having curd at night with your evening meal, skip it. As per Ayurveda, curd increases the Kapha dosha due to its sweet and sour properties. This imbalance can lead to excess mucus production in the nasal passages, especially in people who are prone to colds and coughs.





5. Eat In Moderation





Our digestive system becomes less active as nighttime approaches, so it is important to avoid heavy meals at night. As per Ayurvedic expert Dr Vasant Lad, "Don't eat more at a meal than the amount of food you can hold in two cupped hands." When you overeat, it stretches the stomach, leading to cravings and the accumulation of toxins in the digestive tract.





So, eat your dinner as early as possible and give your body adequate time for digestion to manage your weight efficiently.