Most people peel the kiwi skin before biting into the tangy, smooth fruit. Some cut it in half and scoop out the inside using a spoon. However, a viral social media video claims the right way to eat kiwi is to simply bite into it like an apple. The content creator claims that you can eat the skin too! Is that correct? MD and nutrition expert Dr Amy Shah confirmed the claim, explaining that eating kiwi with the skin on "increases the fibre by 50%," she said in an Instagram video. Additionally, she mentioned that kiwi skin also increases folate (vitamin B9) levels by 34%, as well as vitamin E.

How To Eat Kiwi With Skin On?

Eating kiwi skin for the first time might feel a bit odd. Choose a kiwi with smooth skin and less fuzz to make the experience more pleasant and help you gain the added nutritional benefits of the kiwi skin.

Who Should Avoid Eating Kiwi Skin?

Some people experience itching when eating kiwi skin. "This is likely a pollen food cross-reactivity," explains the doctor, noting that those who are allergic to pollen might also be allergic to kiwi skin. If you experience any such reaction, it's best to peel the skin before eating.

Photo Credit:Unsplash

Why You Should Add Kiwi To Your Diet

According to Harvard Health, one kiwi provides nearly all (about 80%) of an adult's daily vitamin C requirement. Dr Amy Shah explains that kiwi boosts mood and helps with constipation, which is especially beneficial for women in the perimenopause age range (35 to 55). They're also a great source of fibre, antioxidants, and vitamin K.

If you want to incorporate kiwi into your meals, here are some delicious recipes you can try:

1. Pomegranate and Kiwi Salad

Kiwi pairs deliciously with pomegranate. Combine the two in this healthy and flavorful salad, and dress it with a tangy orange and mint dressing. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Kiwi Smoothie

If you're into green smoothies, blend kiwis with spinach, apple, and pear. Add honey to taste if you'd like it sweeter. Strain if preferred, and enjoy!

3. Kiwi Sorbet

On hot days, enjoy a refreshing kiwi sorbet. Blend frozen kiwi pieces with lemon juice and honey to taste. Pour into a loaf tin, smooth it into an even layer, and freeze for two hours. Scoop into a bowl and serve.

4. Mango Kiwi Chutney

Mango and kiwi combine perfectly to make a sweet and tangy chutney. This recipe is ideal when kiwis are very ripe. Full recipe here.





Add kiwi to your diet, with the peel if you can, and enjoy all the health benefits. Stay healthy and happy!