Rice is a staple food in many cultures around the world. However, despite its widespread popularity, there are numerous apprehensions and myths surrounding its consumption. Is it okay to eat rice at night? Is it gluten-free? Is brown rice healthier than white rice? The list goes on. But worry no more – nutritionist Nidhi Kakar addresses all your rice-related questions in her latest Instagram post.





The first question that often comes to mind is: Does rice make you gain weight? According to Nidhi, this is a “false” belief. She added, "Weight gain happens from overeating calories, not rice alone."





Then there is the inevitable question: Should diabetics avoid rice completely? To this, Nidhi responded, "They can eat it in moderation, paired with protein, healthy fats, and veggies."





For those unsure about rice's nutritional value, she explained that it provides energy, B vitamins and iron.





Another common dilemma is about eating rice late at night. Many of us wonder if it is okay to have rice for a late dinner. Addressing this concern, Nidhi noted that rice is actually easy to digest — just be mindful of portion sizes, especially if you are not physically active.

Here are some other rice-related queries that Nutritionist Nidhi Kakar answered:

1. Rice causes belly fat – False. Belly fat results from a calorie surplus and lack of activity—not from eating rice.





2. Rice is good during gut issues – True. Plain rice can help soothe the digestive system and is ideal during diarrhoea or recovery.





3. Brown rice is always healthier than white – False. It's not suitable for everyone. Some people find brown rice harder to digest due to its fibre and antinutrients.





4. Rice + dal = complete protein – True. Together, they provide all essential amino acids, making it a complete vegetarian protein.





5. Rice spikes blood sugar instantly – False. The impact depends on the portion size, type of rice, and what it is paired with – such as fibre or protein.





6. Cold rice has a lower glycaemic impact – True. Cooling rice increases resistant starch, which digests more slowly and helps manage blood sugar.





7. You should stop eating rice to lose weight – False. Weight loss is more about portion control and overall diet quality than eliminating rice.

You can also seek help from an expert to know more about rice and its nutritional value.