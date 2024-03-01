Cholesterol is a fat-like substance found in all cells in the body. Our body needs cholesterol for good health, but in the right amounts, explains the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Unhealthy levels of cholesterol can lead to high blood cholesterol, which can increase your chance of getting heart disease, stroke, and other problems. The Indian Heart Association says that cholesterol problems are "very common among South Asians due to genetic risk, lack of physical activity, and suboptimal dietary habits." Changing what foods you eat can lower your cholesterol. Harvard explains that adding foods that lower LDL, the harmful cholesterol-carrying particle that contributes to artery-clogging, is the best way to achieve a low-cholesterol diet.

Certified Nutritionist and Diet Consultant, Suhani Jain, Bloomwithin, has shared 5 healthy and easy Indian recipes that can be a part of your low-cholesterol diet. But make sure to follow portion control and do not use excessive oil during the cooking process.

Here Are 5 Indian Cholesterol-Lowering Recipes As Approved By A Nutritionist:

1. Sprouted Moong Chat

Sprouted moong is a great source of dietary fibre- specifically soluble fibre which helps in cholesterol management. Add a bowl of green gram sprouts with veggies to your breakfast or evening meal. You can also add in roasted flaxseeds, chopped almonds and some lemon which will further aid in lowering cholesterol and adding flavour to the dish.

2. Spinach Khichdi

The humble Indian khichdi is one of the most comforting foods out there. Due to its dal and rice composition, it is protein-packed and great for lowering cholesterol levels. If it seems too basic or boring, add some spinach leaves along with spices like jeera, turmeric, and methi seeds which are all flavourful superfoods.

Spinach Khichdi Photo Credit: iStock

3. Methi Garlic Coriander Chutney

Our age-old Indian wisdom gives us various interesting chutneys and dips made with medicinal herbs and spices. One such dip could be prepared using methi seeds, garlic and coriander leaves. Methi seeds have a high fibre content (50%) and hence help lower cholesterol levels and triglyceride levels in patients with high serum cholesterol, the nutritionist explains. They can be roasted and powdered to mix with garlic and coriander leaves. The diet consultant adds that an intake of 1/2 to one clove of garlic per day has been proven to lower cholesterol levels by approximately 10%. Coriander leaves too support reduction in LDL (bad cholesterol) while improving HDL (Good cholesterol).

4. Moringa Oats Cheela

Moringa (drumstick) is hailed for its medicinal uses and is also great for lowering bad cholesterol, improving good cholesterol, and combating heart disease. Add this moringa leaves-stuffed oats cheela to your diet, mixing it with some low-fat curd. Oats have beta-glucan as its major component of soluble fibre, which benefits in lowering cholesterol if regularly consumed, Nutritionist Jain adds.

5. Aliv Seeds Laddu

Aliv/ Halim seeds are healthy for people suffering from high levels of cholesterol, according to the nutritionist. Its regular consumption ensures a reduction of LDL-bad cholesterol. These seeds can be made into laddus- by soaking them with some flax seeds in plain / coconut water for 2 hours. Then they can be combined with jaggery, grated coconut, chopped almonds and other preferences to turn them into a delicious laddu which is full of iron, folic acid, and fibre and super helpful to combat cholesterol.

Add these healthy, cholesterol-lowering Indian recipes to your diet and reduce or stop the consumption of unhealthy, high-cholesterol, processed foods.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.