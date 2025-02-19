The distinctive flavour and fragrance of cloves (laung) are a delight. These tiny black pods are a common ingredient in several Indian recipes. From sabzis and curries to desserts, they help enhance their flavour instantly, making them taste even better. What's more, they are packed with numerous health benefits. But it's not just whole cloves, even their water can work wonders for your health. When consumed before bedtime, you can reap even greater benefits. Below, we'll be sharing five incredible benefits of sipping clove water before bedtime. Want to know how it can transform your health? Read on!

Clove Water Benefits | 5 Benefits Of Drinking Clove Water Before Bedtime

1. Promotes Digestion

Many people experience digestive issues, such as bloating and gas, at night. If you experience similar issues, sipping clove water could be a game-changer for digestive issues. According to a study published in the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry, cloves are useful in relieving symptoms of diarrhea and gastric irritability. They also stimulate digestive enzyme secretion, further aiding digestion.

2. Boosts Immunity

Do you frequently fall ill? If so, this could be a sign of weakened immunity. Luckily, you can rely on spices like cloves to strengthen it. Since cloves are rich in antioxidants, their water can improve your ability to fight harmful infections. As you sleep, the clove water will work to boost your immunity.

3. Helps To Relax

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), cloves contain a compound called eugenol, known to reduce stress and anxiety. Drinking clove water before bedtime can help you unwind and feel relaxed, ensuring a good night's sleep. You can slightly heat the water before consuming it to make it more comforting.

4. Promotes Oral Health

Due to its eugenol content, cloves also offer amazing benefits for oral health. Eugenol has antibacterial properties, helping prevent the growth of harmful bacteria in the mouth. When consumed before bed, it will ensure your mouth remains bacteria-free. Start following this ritual and see how quickly it transforms your oral health.

5. Detoxifies Liver

Drinking clove water can also help detoxify your liver. According to an NIH study, eugenol found in cloves can protect the liver against injury. Additionally, they help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, which are the main causes of liver damage. If you're experiencing liver problems, consider adding clove water to your bedtime routine.

Now that you know the amazing benefits of clove water, we hope you'll make a conscious effort to sip it before going to bed.