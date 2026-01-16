Walk through any supermarket today, and the dairy aisle almost feels like a quiet battlefield. Curd, Greek yoghurt and skyr sit side by side, each promising better health, better digestion and better protein. Most people pick one up without really knowing how different they are from each other. On the surface, they all look similar, taste somewhat familiar and come from the same place: milk. Yet their fermentation styles and preparation methods create surprisingly distinct nutritional profiles. Recently, fitness coach Ralston D'Souza took to Instagram to break down the truth in the simplest way.

Protein Comparison: Which One Truly Comes Out On Top

1. Curd

Curd is the most familiar option for Indian households and is naturally mild, soothing and easy to digest. According to Ralston, curd contains about 5 grams of protein per 100 calories. Because it is not strained, it retains more whey, making it lower in protein density than the others. Still, curd offers excellent probiotic benefits and works beautifully in daily meals. It remains a comforting, gut-friendly choice, just not the most protein-rich one.





2. Greek Yoghurt

Greek yoghurt gives you around 10 grams of protein per 100 calories. It is made using different bacterial cultures than curd and undergoes straining, which removes whey and concentrates the protein. This is what gives Greek yoghurt its thick, creamy texture and slightly tangy flavour. The straining also boosts its protein content, making it a go-to choice for people who want something richer and more filling than regular curd.

3. Skyr

Skyr sits at the top of the protein ladder with about 12 grams of protein per 100 calories. Traditionally made using skim milk, it is strained even more extensively than Greek yoghurt. This heavy straining removes most of the whey, leaving behind a silky, dense and deeply creamy product despite its low fat content. Skyr tastes gentle yet substantial and packs the most protein per calorie, making it ideal for anyone focused on muscle recovery or weight-friendly satiety.

Texture And Taste: How They Feel On The Spoon

Curd is smooth, light and familiar, with a mild tang that blends well with Indian spices and meals. Greek yoghurt is thicker and richer, offering a pleasant sharpness that pairs beautifully with fruit, honey or savoury ingredients. Skyr is the thickest of the three, often described as spoon-standing, with a calm, gentle flavour that lets toppings shine. These textural differences matter because they influence how each fits into your eating routine.

How They Are Made: The Simple Breakdown

Curd: Fermented milk using starter cultures, no straining.

Fermented milk using starter cultures, no straining. Greek yoghurt: Fermented and then strained to remove liquid whey.

Fermented and then strained to remove liquid whey. Skyr: Made from skim milk and strained even further, giving it exceptional density.

This production difference explains why their protein levels vary so much, even though they all start with milk.

Which One Should You Choose Based On Your Health Goals

For Maximum Protein: Pick Skyr

If your priority is building muscle, boosting satiety or maximising protein for fewer calories, skyr easily takes the crown. Its extensive straining process leaves behind a thick final product that is surprisingly low in fat yet rich in protein. It is perfect for gym-goers, athletes or anyone who wants a nutritious breakfast that keeps them full for hours.

For Balance and Creaminess: Go For Greek Yoghurt

Greek yoghurt strikes the ideal balance between flavour, thickness and nutrition. It offers plenty of protein while still feeling smooth, tangy and satisfying. If you enjoy a dairy option that works as well in a smoothie as it does in a dip or dessert, Greek yoghurt is wonderfully versatile.

For Easy Digestion And Everyday Comfort: Choose Curd

Curd remains a comforting classic for a reason. It is gentle on the stomach, naturally cooling and a perfect companion to Indian meals. While it is not the most protein-dense, it shines in digestive health and everyday nourishment. If you are someone who prefers simple, familiar flavours and wants something that supports gut health without feeling heavy, curd is the easy winner.

For Weight Management: Skyr Is Your Best Bet

With its high protein and minimal fat, skyr is ideal for those looking to manage their weight without feeling deprived. Its dense texture makes even a small bowl feel substantial, helping curb cravings and keep hunger in check. Because it is made from skim milk and strained extensively, you get maximum nutrition for fewer calories.





In the end, choosing between curd, Greek yoghurt and skyr simply comes down to what your body needs most, because each one brings its own delicious strengths to the table.