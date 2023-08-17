Heavy and prolonged showers during the monsoon season pose a significant health challenge - mosquito-borne diseases. Stagnant water collected over the extended monsoon becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, elevating the risk of dengue. Managing dengue proves to be a formidable task. In addition to medical attention and rest, your diet plays a pivotal role in expediting recovery. For those grappling with dengue, here are some foods endorsed by an expert, which be your allies on the path to recuperation.

In simple terms, Dietitian Garima Goyal has highlighted five essential foods for the dengue recovery diet in an Instagram post on her page, 'dietitiangarima'. Let's delve into these foods and their benefits.

Top 5 Foods Recommended for Dengue Recovery:

1. Guava

When it comes to dengue recovery, guava stands as a true superstar. Bursting with vitamin C, this tropical delight is renowned for its immune-boosting properties. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that aids in rebuilding the immune system, which often takes a hit during dengue. Additionally, guava contains quercetin, a natural anti-inflammatory compound that can help reduce symptoms like fever and body aches.





Enjoy guava slices on their own, blend them into a refreshing smoothie, or incorporate them into your morning yoghurt. Here are 9 easy guava recipes you can try.

2. Leafy Greens

The dietitian suggests having broccoli, spinach and other green leafy vegetable as they are a "great source of essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate." And let's not forget that these greens are full of antioxidants. All these nutrients promote overall well-being while boosting immunity.





Sauteed for a sabzi, tossed into a salad or blended into a nourishing soup, leafy greens are a versatile addition to your diet. While you may know all the popular ones, click here to see some lesser-known greens you can add to your diet.

3. Papaya Leaf

In many cultures, papaya leaf has been used for generations as a natural remedy for dengue. "Papaya leaves are rich in enzymes like papain and chymopapain, and are known for their platelet-boosting properties and anti-inflammatory role," tells dietitian Garima.





Since papaya leaf can be quite bitter on its own, it is often consumed as a juice or in a blended form. Check out our easy recipe to make delicious papaya leaf juice.

4. Nutrient-Rich Soups

A warm bowl of nutrient-rich soup can provide the comfort your body craves while battling dengue. Opt for homemade broths loaded with vegetables and lean proteins. The dietitian informs that these healthy soups "provide essential vitamins, minerals and hydration, aiding in a quicker healing process."





Chicken or vegetable broth with added veggies like carrots, cabbage, mushroom and tomatoes, can create a healing concoction. Click here to get our best soup recipes for monsoon.

5. Tender Coconut Water

Dehydration is a common concern during dengue fever. Tender coconut water is a fantastic way to replenish lost fluids and electrolytes. It provides a natural source of potassium, sodium, and magnesium - crucial elements that support proper hydration and maintain a balanced electrolyte level in your body.





The refreshing taste of tender coconut water can help alleviate the fatigue accompanying dengue. Drink it straight from the coconut or pour it into a glass for a revitalising sip, or make this zesty coconut water drink.





Your journey to recovery from dengue involves more than just medication and rest - your diet plays a vital role in the healing process.