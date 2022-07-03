Monsoon and yummy hot and crispy dishes rule the dinner table. As the rains bring some relief from the unbearable heat, the urge to dig in mouth-watering warm delights shoots up. But rather than, gorging on unhealthy food frequently, why don't you take help from soups to serve the same purpose? Soups are flavourful, tasty, aromatic and basically, carry a wide range of health benefits. Soups are also great for days when you don't want to cook elaborate meals and yet have your nutritional requirement get fulfilled. You can also trust soups to come to the rescue when you wish to have something light on the stomach. We are providing a list of seven soup recipes that are best for the ongoing monsoon season.

Here Are 7 Delicious Soup Recipes For Monsoon Season:

This is a hit among people who find comfort in a bowl of soup. This is light, delicious and easy to prepare at home. Above all, it's nutritious and healthy. A lot of carrots and vegetable stock go into it with a hint of ginger and other spices easily available in your kitchen.





Soup Recipes for Monsoon: This delicious soup is a monsoon must-have.

You savour spinach in a variety of dishes including palak ki daal, palak paratha among many others. However, if you wish to enjoy a light meal, we suggest going for spiced spinach soup with cottage cheese. This good old spinach soup is all that you need to give your body a boost of nutrition.

Your body may get prone to various health issues related to cold, cough and thus, fever in monsoon. And, a great way to prevent all these problems is by building strong immunity. This super indulgent mixed vegetable soup is cooked with a number of healthy vegetables.

Soup Recipes for Monsoon: Enjoy the goodness of vegetables in a soup form.

Are you up for trying an exotic soup recipe? If yes, then this should be your go-to dish. Mexican soup is one delicious broth prepared with chickpeas, kidney beans, and a lot of vegetables of course. It just takes about 45 minutes to get ready. You can try this out at home and treat your family members as well.

This is one of the most preferred soups in almost every household. This is a nice, easy-to-cook recipe that you can take help from. A lot of tangy tomatoes go into preparing this drool-worthy delight.





Soup Recipes for Monsoon: Tomato soup can be excellent for health.

Do you like chicken? This is one of the best ways to enjoy chicken in the monsoon. Imagine it's raining outside and you are gorging on this appetising chicken vegetable soup. Are you slurping already?

It's a hot and sour Thai soup cooked with prawns, broccoli, baby corn, mushrooms in chicken and prawn stock. Basically, “Tom yum” are two different Thai words. Tom refers to the process of boiling and yum means “mixed.”





We hope you liked these delicious soup recipes and you will try them out all through the monsoon season.