Protein powders are a staple for athletes, busy professionals, and fitness enthusiasts. They're easy, quick, and efficient - helping you make up for the lost energy and nutrients in no time. If you look around, you will get a variety of protein powder options, promising weight loss, muscle gain, strong immunity and more. While we do not question the nutritional value of the store-bought ones, they also sneak in preservatives, artificial sweeteners and additives to our diet. If you've ever turned over a tub of protein powder and wondered what half the ingredients were, you're not alone.





Fortunately, there's a cleaner, simpler solution - homemade protein powder. It's affordable, customizable, allergen-friendly, and-best of all-you know exactly what's going into your body. In this article, we will take you through a DIY protein powder recipe, shared by nutritionist Disha Sethi.

What Are The Benefits Of Making Protein Powder At Home?

Let's agree, store-bought protein powder can be a gamble. It is easy to access but the high-end ones make a hole in the pocket. Additionally, they include taste enhancers, synthetic flavours and additives to extend the shelf life. Making the powder at home gives you control over all these factors and customise as per your preferences.

Ingredient transparency:

You will know your drink includes no hidden fillers, sweeteners, or artificial flavours.





Cost-effective:

Using ingredients as per your wish helps save money and make your diet more sustainable.





Allergen control:

For the ones with food allergies, homemade protein powder can help you control what goes into your body.





Sustainable:

Affordability, control over the ingredients and no packaging waste make homemade protein powder a sustainable, economical and environmentally conscious option to go for.





Why Is Protein Powder So Popular?

Protein is the building block of muscle. It also helps with enzyme production, hormone balance, and immune health. According to Mayo Clinic, an average sedentary adult needs 0.8grams of protein a day. This varies as per a person's age, weight, lifestyle and various other factors. A scoop of protein powder often helps make up for your daily protein need for healthy living.





According to a 2018 study, published in the British Medical Journal, researchers found that protein supplements significantly improve muscle size and strength in healthy adults who perform resistance exercise training, such as lifting weights. Several studies from across the globe have also found that protein intake after exercise can aid recovery by reducing muscle damage and improving muscle performance and protein synthesis.





How To Make Protein Powder At Home | Homemade Protein Powder Recipe:

Nutritionist Disha Sethi, while sharing the recipe, suggests including it in your post-workout diet. You can also add two scoops of the powder to your smoothies, shakes and energy bites to enhance the goodness and flavours.

Ingredients:

1 cup almonds

Half cup roasted chana

1/4th cup melon seeds

1/4th cup flaxseeds

4 tbsp cocoa powder

A pinch of cinnamon

Natural sweetener of choice (optional)

Method:

All you need to do is grind all the ingredients separately into fine powder.

Shift to remove the gravity grinds.

Mix them together and store in an air-tight container.

Making your own protein powder can be clean, healthy, cost-effective amd sustainable. Moreover, you get enough room to customise and create unique concoctions to add to your diet. But always remember, the best idea is to take expert's advice to get your drink personalised and more effective.