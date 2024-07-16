Eggs are one of the most nutritious and versatile foods available. Many people actually eat only the egg white and toss out the yolk. However, this practice may not be the healthiest. In a recent Instagram video, Dr Alok Chopra, Cardiologist and Functional Medicine Expert, explained that egg white on its own is actually an "inflammatory protein". He says that if you eat it alone, it's not good for your health. "It's only when the egg is combined with the yolk, does it become a whole food."





In the caption, Dr Chopra adds that the yolk actually contains most of the egg's nutrients. "Compared to whites, yolks offer significantly more of Vitamin A, E and Omega 3 Fatty Acids." According to an article published by Houston Methodist Leading Medicine, US, "Egg whites are a really lean source of protein and can certainly have a place in a person's diet, but they're not more nutritionally superior to a whole egg. You're not getting any fat or cholesterol with egg whites, but the downside is you're also not getting many vitamins, minerals and antioxidants either and you're getting less total protein. It's why, ideally, people should eat the yolk in addition to the egg whites."

But, Aren't Egg Yolks High In Cholesterol?

"The yolk has been given a bad reputation due to its cholesterol content," Dr Chopra adds in the caption. "Contrary to popular belief, cholesterol is not the cause of heart disease. Cholesterol itself is also misunderstood. It is actually crucial for maintaining cell structure, hormone production, brain health, and the immune system. Your body produces 85% of its own cholesterol INDEPENDENT of your diet. And at the same time, cholesterol has about 16 major jobs to play. So think, if the body creates it on its own, regardless of what you're eating, how can it be bad for you?"







Personal coach Arunava Bhattacharyya asked in the comments section, "Egg white is pure albumin. On what basis are you referring it to as an "inflammatory protein" sir and how does it become non-inflammatory by consuming it with egg yolk? Please elaborate if possible."

The doctor replied to the question, a part of which read, "Yes it has a good amount of protein, which is the only real good part of it, but the rest is subject to inflammation, digestive issues, infections with bad gut bugs and biotin deficiency."





In another comment, the personal coach added, "And egg yolks are perfectly healthy for consumption. Unfortunately, due to the high fat content, they contribute a large number of calories to one's diet. So it's not the egg yolk that is at fault but the excess calories that one may consume, especially if they are trying to maintain their body weight or lose weight."

So now you can enjoy whole eggs for more nutrition, provided you consume them in moderation.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.