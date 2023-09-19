Stress is one of the key factors of modern lifestyle that endangers our health. It has several short-term as well as long-term effects on our physical and mental health. If you're trying to follow a healthy diet to get fit, but ignore your high stress levels, you're making a mistake. This is because stress and food habits can sometimes impact each other in different ways. One of the ways in which this association manifests is in the form of stress eating. Do you also tend to rely on 'feel-good' food when you're anxious? Read on to discover more about this problem.

What Is Stress Eating?

When we are stressed, we may find ourselves craving foods high in sugar. Photo Credit: iStock

Stress eating is a form of emotional eating. These terms are sometimes used interchangeably. Emotional eating refers to the practice of consuming food as a way to cope with emotions. Food, especially certain types that are high in sugar and carbs, can make us feel (temporarily) better and thus make difficult feelings seem more manageable. However, when emotional eating becomes a habit, it can impact your overall well-being. It can lead to the formation of unhealthy eating patterns, overeating, stomach problems and other issues. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently posted about this topic on her Instagram page. Here's what she advises:

Here Are 3 Foods You Should Have If You Tend To Stress Eat:

1. Peanuts

This common food item contains vitamin B6 and magnesium. Rujuta states that just a few peanuts can help you avoid that bloated feeling that may sometimes accompany stress eating. She recommends having them as a mid-afternoon snack.

2. Cashew nuts

This is another nut that you should keep stocked in your kitchen or carry when you go out. The nutritionist also suggests having them before bedtime with milk. Cashews are rich in iron and magnesium. Whenever you feel dull or low, these nuts can give you a much-needed boost.

3. Dry coconut

Rujuta explains that dry coconut promotes satiety, which helps you manage stress eating better. It can be had with jaggery, or in the form of a chutney with your lunch. Furthermore, this ingredient contains lauric acid, which can improve your skin and hair health.





In this way, these foods don't just help you deal with stress eating but also provide other important benefits. The nutritionist also clarifies that they are not going to damage your heart health or cause cholesterol problems. These are wholesome options that you must consider adding to your diet in the right manner.





Watch Rujuta's full reel below:











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.