Are you ready to separate fact from fiction when it comes to healthy eating? It can be tough to know what to believe with so much conflicting information out there. But don't worry, we've got your back! We're here to bust some of the most common myths about nutrition and set the record straight. From the truth about trendy diets to the lowdown on "superfoods," we're going to give you the scoop on what really works (and what doesn't). So get ready to take notes and learn how to eat for your best health - no more falling for nutrition myths!





Here're 5 Popular Myths Related To Food And Nutrition:

Myth 1. Muesli And Breakfast Cereals Are Healthy:

Fact: Muesli, granola, corn flakes, wheat flakes and other such ready-to-eat foods are probably the most popular breakfast options across the globe. But did you know that not all breakfast cereals are healthy?! Many of the packaged breakfast cereals are loaded with extra calories, potentially harmful additives and refined grains that could undermine their nutritional value. So, we recommend you always check the labels properly before picking up your breakfast cereals from the grocery stores.

Myth 2. Mango Smoothie Is Wholesome:

Fact: Mango season is here and we try to sneak the fruit into every dish possible, throughout the summer. One such popular food during the season is a mango smoothie. Made with mango, yogurt and some other ingredients, the drink defines comfort. But, it is not as wholesome as it seems. Why? It's because mango with dahi is not a great combination to have. Dahi contains animal protein, which when combined with fruits, may lead to fermentation in the body. This may further promote indigestion, acidity and other such problems in the body.





Myth 3. Consuming Fat Will Make You Gain Weight:

Fact: If you think fat is bad for your health, then you should get your facts checked right now. Fats are of two kinds - healthy fats and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats are naturally present in almost every food ingredient and help balance the nutrients in your body. On the other hand, unhealthy fats, i.e. trans fats, are majorly present in processed and junk foods, which could lead to several health issues.

Myth 4. Sugar Is Deadly:

Fact: We often get confused between sugar and added sugar. While we agree that added sugar can be harmful to health, sugar (or sucrose) is naturally present in fruits and vegetables and helps create a nutrient balance in your body.





Myth 5. Egg White Is Healthier Than Whole Egg:

Fact: Most people, unfortunately, don't know that the yolk is where the nutrition is. Egg yolk contains calcium, iron and vitamins, and when eaten with egg white make for wholesome food. So now on, think wisely before throwing off the egg yolk from your meal.





Now, that the basics are clear, we suggest taking these points into consideration before preparing a chart for your next meal. And yes, it is always better to consult a doctor before adding or eliminating any food from your diet. Eat healthy, stay fit.











