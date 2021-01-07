SEARCH
Shilpa Shetty Loves Adding Flaxseed Powder To Her Meals: 5 Reasons Why You Should Too!

Shilpa Shetty swears by flaxseed powder, which she adds to almost every recipe she tries. Here are a few reasons why you should try it too!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: January 07, 2021 17:40 IST

Shilpa Shetty loves flaxseed powder and here's proof.

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest celebrities in the industry today. The actor has an enviable fitness routine and a strict diet which she maintains at all times. The only day Shilpa Shetty lets her hair down is on Sunday - her official 'cheat day' also known as 'Sunday binge' to her followers. Do you ever wonder what is the secret ingredient in Shilpa Shetty's diet plan? A recent Instagram story posted by the diva may have the answer. Take a look:

6s16dbgg

Shilpa Shetty ate avocado toast with flaxseed powder. 

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a click of a delicious avocado toast which she devoured for breakfast. The yummy-looking toast was generously sprinkled with flaxseed powder, which is the secret ingredient that Shilpa Shetty swears by. The actor has spoken about her love for flaxseed in a number of recipe videos. If social media is anything to go by, she loves to add powdered flaxseed to practically everything she makes - whether it is a vegan dessert or some gluten-free bread. She also agrees that it's a great ingredient to add to meals in order for children to stock up on their daily fibre content without them knowing. If you're wondering why Shilpa Shetty is such a big fan of flaxseed powder, we have the answer.

Benefits of Flaxseed Powder | Why Should You Include Flaxseed In Your Daily Diet

Here are 5 reasons why flaxseed or its powdered form makes for a great addition to your diet:

1. They contain generous quantities of soluble fibre which can lower good cholesterol and maintain blood sugar levels. These dietary fibres also increase the feeling of satiety, thus keeping us full for longer and helping in weight management.

a3vs6t0g

Flaxseed is known for its amazing fibre content. 

2. The high amounts of Omega-3 fatty acids also helps in lowering triglycerides or undesirable fats in the body. This may lower the risk of heart-related illnesses such as stroke and heart attack.

3. Flaxseeds are highly recommended for hormone regulation, especially in women suffering from irregular periods and other menstrual problems.

4. The humble seed is rightly touted a superfood for its high-quality protein content. This helps the body fight untimely hunger pangs, thus accelerating the weight loss journey.

5. Flaxseeds are good for eye health, as they are enriched with vital nutrients which are essential for the body.

Apart from these reasons, flaxseed powder is virtually undetectable in most dishes you add it to. So, load up on good health and nutrition with this superfood and include it in your daily diet to see the results.

