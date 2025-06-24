Flaxseeds have gained popularity as a superfood in recent times and for good reason! Packed with fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential nutrients, they make for a powerful addition to any diet. While many consume flaxseeds for better hair and skin health, their benefits for women's overall well-being are truly remarkable. Despite their small size, flaxseeds can have a big impact on women's health. From supporting hormonal balance and reducing inflammation to improving digestion, incorporating them into your daily routine can be a game-changer.

Recently, dietitian Richa Doshi shared insights on why women should make one tablespoon of flaxseeds a regular part of their diet. Intrigued? Read on to discover the why flaxseeds deserve a place in your daily nutrition plan.

Also Read: Whole Flaxseeds Or Ground Flaxseeds: Which Is More Nutritious?

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Reasons To Add Flaxseeds To Your Daily Diet:

1. Supports Hormonal Balance:

Hormonal fluctuations are a natural part of a woman's life, often leading to concerns like PMS, irregular periods, and mood swings. Flaxseeds contain lignans, plant-based compounds that help regulate estrogen levels in the body. According to Richa, consuming flaxseeds regularly can support hormonal balance, making them especially beneficial for women dealing with menstrual irregularities.

2. Boosts Heart Health:

A healthy heart is key to overall well-being, and flaxseeds can play a vital role in maintaining cardiovascular health. As we age, keeping cholesterol levels in check becomes even more important. The dietitian explains that flaxseeds are rich in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which help reduce bad cholesterol and promote better blood circulation. Adding just one tablespoon to your diet can be a simple yet effective step towards a healthier heart.

3. Improves Digestion:

Digestive issues are common among women, especially during menstrual cycles, due to hormonal fluctuations. Flaxseeds are a natural source of soluble and insoluble fibre, making them excellent for gut health. Richa suggests including one tablespoon in your diet to ease constipation, regulate bowel movements, and keep your digestive system running smoothly.

4. Helps Reduce Inflammation:

Inflammation in the body can lead to joint pain, fatigue, and other discomforts. Flaxseeds contain antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, which help combat inflammation and promote overall wellness. Regular consumption can reduce symptoms like muscle stiffness and chronic fatigue, making them a great addition to an anti-inflammatory diet.

5. Supports Healthy Weight Management:

Weight gain can be a concern for many women, especially those with PCOS or metabolic issues. Flaxseeds, thanks to their high fibre content, help keep you full for longer, reducing unnecessary snacking and cravings. Including them in your diet can aid in weight management and support healthy metabolism, making it easier to stay on track with fitness goals.

Check out the full video below:

How To Include Flaxseeds In Your Diet?

Now that you know the amazing benefits of flaxseeds, the next step is incorporating them into your meals. Here are some easy and delicious ways to enjoy them:

Blend ground flaxseeds into smoothies for a nutrient boost.

Mix them into oatmeal for added fibre.

Sprinkle on yoghurt or salads for a crunchy texture.

Use them in homemade energy bars or baked goods.

Add them to chapati or dosa batter for a wholesome twist.

Also Read: How Flaxseeds May Help Regulate Your Period Cycle

Flaxseeds are a valuable addition to a woman's everyday wellness plan. If they are not already a part of your diet, now is the perfect time to start. Take a step towards better health, one tablespoon at a time!