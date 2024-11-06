We all buy fruits and vegetables on a daily basis. While most of us prefer buying fresh produce, others rely on frozen options available in the market. However, there remains a constant debate about whether fresh produce is better than frozen. We're sure you've been advised to buy particular types of fruits and vegetables, right? But which of the two is really beneficial for your health? Does one have an edge over the other, or do they offer the same nutrition? If you're also feeling confused about this question, it's time to put your doubts to rest. Recently, fitness coach Ralston D'Souza took to his official Instagram handle to spill the beans on this.

Is It Better To Eat Fresh Or Frozen Fruits And Vegetables? Let's Find Out:

According to fitness coach Ralston D'Souza, some frozen fruits and vegetables can have more nutrients than their fresh counterparts if they are not used immediately. He says, "Frozen peas, for example, retain more vitamin C, some B vitamins, and antioxidants compared to fresh ones." He explains that the freezing process slows down nutrient loss in fruits and vegetables. On the other hand, fresh produce sitting in stores for days will lose nutrients over time. Ralston adds that even frozen corn can have higher levels of vitamin C and carotenoids than fresh corn. So, freezing is a highly effective method for preserving nutrients in food. Plus, frozen fruits and veggies are often more convenient, cheaper, and possibly more nutritious.

So, Does This Mean Frozen Is Always Better Than Fresh?

Absolutely not! Ralston says that if you can get fresh fruits and vegetables directly from the farm, nothing beats that. They are high in nutritional value and offer maximum health benefits compared to frozen or other produce available in the market. However, if you're unable to get them from the farm or unable to consume them well in time, buying frozen produce is a better option.

How To Cook Frozen Vegetables The Right Way?

Now that you know frozen produce can have more nutrients, you must be wondering how to cook it properly. While frozen fruits can be enjoyed as is, vegetables need to be cooked. To ensure you fully reap their benefits, make sure to thaw them before cooking. This helps cook the vegetables evenly and prevents excess moisture. Also, don't forget to season them with salt or pepper for additional flavour. Another thing to keep in mind is not to overcook them, or they can become mushy and quickly lose their flavour. Moreover, you don't need to cook all vegetables, such as carrots and sweet corn. Simply allow them to come to room temperature and you're good to go.

So, the next time you're unsure about whether to buy fresh or frozen produce, you'll have a better understanding of which is better for your health. However, make an effort to source fresh fruits and vegetables directly from the farm, as they offer the highest nutritional value.