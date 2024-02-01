Do you wake up feeling low? Do you feel bloated throughout the day? Even a balanced diet and healthy bowel movement not helping you in any way? If you answered yes to these, then dear reader, it's time to dive in deep and analyze everything you eat and drink throughout the day. It is because what you think is healthy can be exactly the opposite. Let's start with understanding your breakfast regime. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to Instagram to share a list of foods that might not be a healthy option for your breakfast. Read on for details.





Link Between Breakfast And Gas Formation: Why Do You Feel Gassy After Breakfast?

Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. It breaks your night-long fast and refuels you with energy. It also helps set the tone for the rest of the day. Hence, it gets yet more important to take care of what you eat in the morning. According to Medical News Today, eating is a common cause of bloating because when the body digests food, it produces gas. So the longer it takes the food to digest, the risks of gas production increase, leaving you bloated and irritated.

Here Are 5 Foods You Must Avoid For Breakfast To Reduce Gas Formation:

According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, "Experiencing excessive gas and flatulence can be uncomfortable, but making dietary adjustments can contribute to relief." She also mentioned the food items you must avoid in the morning and explained the reason for the same.





1. Avoid Excess Tea And Coffee, Especially With Milk:

We understand, many of you just can't begin your day without a cup of tea or coffee. However having it in excess may stimulate the production of stomach acid, leading to increased gas formation. Moreover, adding milk to your brew may also contribute to lactose intolerance, causing digestive troubles. If you still think you need something to wake up to on a sleepy morning, we suggest going for herbal tea instead.

2. Avoid Cauliflower And Cabbage In The Morning:

If you love gobi paratha, then we suggest having it for lunch instead of breakfast to avoid digestive troubles. Both these leafy vegetables contain complex carbohydrates that are tough to digest, leading to gas production. As an alternative, you can opt for low-carb vegetables including zucchini and spinach.

3. Avoid Apples And Pears:

'An apple a day keeps the doctors away' - we all have grown up listening to this. But that doesn't mean you have it as the first meal of the day. Both apples and pears are high in fructose and fiber content, which can cause bloating and gas. Instead, you may go for a handful of berries to include antioxidants in your diet.

4. Avoid Raw Cucumber And Onions:

If you have been having cucumber-onion salad for breakfast, then stop doing it right away! According to the expert, raw vegetables, especially those with high fibre content like cucumber and onions, may be difficult to break down, causing gas. Instead, you can go for cooked or boiled vegetables to give your day a healthy start.

5. Avoid Corn For Breakfast:

Corn contains cellulose which is a type of fibre that for some people can be challenging to digest. "If corn triggers discomfort, replace it with alternative grains like quinoa or rice," the expert states.





Now, plan your healthy diet accordingly and enjoy good health and gut throughout the day.