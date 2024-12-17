Ghee and coconut oil are essential ingredients for everyday cooking. The former is more commonly consumed in North India, whereas the latter is popular in the Southern part of the country. From curries and sabzis to bread, they are used to make a wide variety of dishes. However, many often find themselves in a dilemma over which one makes for a better pick for cooking. Ghee and coconut oil differ in their nutrient profiles and benefits. Are you also in a similar situation? Don't worry! Fitness coach Ralston D'Souza recently took to Instagram to reveal the truth, so that you can make an informed decision while cooking.

What Are The Benefits Of Ghee?

Ghee makes for a wonderful addition to our diet for several reasons. This golden wonder contains butyric acid, which is known to aid digestion, boost immunity, and support healthy cholesterol levels. Moreover, ghee is rich in antioxidants and vitamins A, E, and K - all great for skin and hair health.

What Are The Benefits Of Coconut Oil?

Coconut oil is deemed one of the most weight-loss-friendly oils. According to a study published in the National Institutes of Health (NIH), coconut oil helped improve metabolic parameters in obese individuals. Plus, coconut oil's antibacterial properties help nourish the skin from within, giving it a healthy glow. Certain nutrients in coconut oil also promote hair growth.

Ghee Vs Coconut Oil - Which Is Healthier For Cooking?

According to fitness coach Ralston D'Souza, coconut oil is a better option for cooking as compared to ghee. He explains that ghee contains cholesterol, which can oxidize and form oxysterols when heated on a high flame. Since most traditional Indian cooking is done on a high flame, using ghee for cooking isn't such a great idea. D'Souza further states that the cholesterol in ghee can put you at a higher risk of heart diseases. So, while ghee has a higher smoke point than coconut oil, the real issue lies with the cholesterol.

He recommends assessing factors beyond the smoke point when choosing a cooking medium. Ralston advises opting for cholesterol-free, plant-based oils rich in antioxidants. However, this doesn't mean you should avoid consuming ghee completely. He suggests using ghee as a topping, as it's rich in vitamins and butyrate - a short-chain fatty acid known to support gut health and reduce inflammation. For cooking, he recommends sticking to coconut oil.

Keep these points in mind to make an informed decision about your ghee and coconut oil consumption so that you stay fit and healthy!