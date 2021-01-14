Raisin Curd - An Easy Remedy For Constipation, Suggests Rujuta Diwekar (Recipe Inside)

Somdatta Saha | Updated: January 14, 2021 13:23 IST
Constipation is one common problem that concerns many of us. It is basically irregularity of bowel movement that leads to multiple digestion-related issues. According to a 2018 Gut Health survey by healthcare firm Abbott, 22 percent of the adult Indians suffer from this condition and 13 percent complains of severe constipation. Hence, health experts always advise taking extra care of our gut health for overall healthy living. While popping pills every now-and-then is never a good practice, it is always suggested to cure your health from within with right kind of food and lifestyle.
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently took to her Instagram handle to share a quick and easy remedy for constipation and other tummy-related issues. You ask us, what? All you need to do is set curd at home with a handful of raisins in it. Trust us the remedy is as simple as it reads.
According to Rujuta, this simple raisin curd is a 'dadi ma's nuska' (age-old tradition) that not only helps you overcome all your tummy troubles, but also makes for a healthy and super delicious snack you're your mid-meal hunger pangs. "The beauty of dadi ma's tradition is that it combines really simple things found in the kitchen to produce really effective remedies. One such combination is setting curd with raisins," she wrote along with a video, demonstrating how to set curd and raisin.
Step 1. Take a bowl of warm milk, preferably fresh and full fat.
Step 2. Add 4-5 raisins to it (preferably black raisins).
Step 3. Take a small drop of dahi, even better buttermilk, and add that to the milk.
Step 4. Stir it multiple times (ideally 32 times).
Step 5. Cover it with a lid and set it aside for up to 8-12 hours.
Step 6. When the top layer appears thick, the curd is ready to eat.
Step 7. Have it with lunch or as a mid-meal snack. You can also have it post lunch at around 3-4 pm.
Variation: You may also add dates or khareek. Rujuta suggests this to be a great addition to a woman's diet who is trying to conceive.
