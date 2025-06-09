Monsoon has a way of bringing out our inner food romantic. The sky turns grey, the breeze gets cooler, and suddenly, deep-fried snacks with steaming chai feel like a seasonal rite. That first downpour? It is practically an invite to dunk pakoras into ketchup and sip chai while pretending the office to-do list does not exist. But as perfect as this rainy-day pairing sounds, it might not be the kindest combo for your digestive health. Ever felt heavy, bloated, or oddly acidic after indulging in your third cup of chai and that fourth aloo pakora? You are not imagining it. There is a reason your gut seems to stage a protest, and it is worth understanding why this beloved monsoon ritual might be messing with your digestion.





What Makes Chai And Pakora A Gut Bomb During Monsoon

Sure, it feels like comfort on a plate and in a cup. But let us look at what actually goes down with this combo. Nutritionist Shweta J Panchal explains that most pakoras, especially the ones from your neighbourhood stalls, are deep-fried in oil that has likely been reused multiple times. Add to that the use of maida, and you are eating something that sits heavy on your stomach and slows everything down.





Now comes the chai part. “It is loaded with sugar and milk,” says Panchal. And if you keep going cup after cup without realising, the acid reflux is almost inevitable, especially if your digestive system is already sensitive. Chai also tends to slow digestion. So when you stack it with greasy pakoras, your gut ends up confused and overworked, which leads to that sluggish, uncomfortable post-snack feeling.

This Combo Might Also Be Dragging Down Your Immunity

What is worse, that uncomfortable, bloated feeling does not just vanish in a few hours. Panchal says the after-effects of chai-pakora indulgence can stick around for days. And here is the kicker, it might lower your immunity during a season when you really cannot afford it. Monsoon already puts your immune system under pressure. Add repeated digestive stress to the mix, and your body gets distracted from fighting off the seasonal sniffles and sneezes.

So, Is It Time To Break Up With Chai-Pakora?

Not at all. Panchal is clear - there is no need to swear off chai and pakoras forever. But it is best to treat them like an occasional affair, not a daily monsoon lifestyle. If you notice digestive discomfort after indulging, take a step back. Give your gut some breathing space before jumping back into the chai-pakora bandwagon. A little mindfulness can go a long way in keeping you energised and flu-free this season.

Simple Monsoon Diet Tips To Keep Your Gut And Immunity Strong

Now that we have called out the problem, here are some quick food swaps and routines to help your body stay strong, especially when the skies stay moody.

1. Keep Meals Small And Frequent

Do not let the weather trick you into skipping meals just because you feel full of water or humidity. Eat small, light meals throughout the day instead of one heavy meal. This helps you stay nourished without overwhelming your digestive system.

2. Drink Spice-Infused Water

Toss in spices like ajwain, saunf or jeera into your water bottle. These help reduce gas, bloating, and indigestion. Gut-friendly and ridiculously easy.

3. Load Up On Whole Grains

Whole grains are not just good carbs; they are fibre-rich and keep your energy steady. They also feed the good bacteria in your gut, which is exactly what you want during monsoon.

4. Add Fermented Foods To Your Plate

Dahi, idli, dosa, dhokla - these fermented staples add probiotics to your diet. That is gut health gold right there. They help balance your digestion and strengthen your immunity.

5. Choose Low Fructose Fruits

Fruits like apples, mangoes, and pears have high fructose, which can irritate the gut. Stick to bananas, berries, and citrus fruits - they are easier to digest and still satisfy sweet cravings.

6. Skip The Sugary Drinks

Sodas and packaged juices are sugar bombs that lead to bloating and raise your blood sugar levels. Swap them for coconut water or nimbu pani. Hydrating, light, and far better for your gut.





If your stomach is already acting up during the rains, the chai-pakora binge might not be helping. Keep it as an occasional treat, not an everyday thing. Your gut and your immunity will thank you for it.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.