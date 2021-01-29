Haldi-Ajwain Ka Pani: An Easy Home Remedy For Indigestion And Acidity (Recipe Inside)

You may include this drink in your morning ritual.

Highlights Acidity is one common health issue that we tend to ignore.

There are several home remedies for acidity.

Ajwain and turmeric are two such amazing ingredients to prevent acidity.

We all have experienced that uneasiness in the stomach after a heavy meal. This often leads to indigestion, bloating, acidity and heartburns. Because of its short spell, we hardly pay attention to these common digestive issues. But did you know that if left untreated, this could lead to major health trouble like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). For the unversed, GRED is a severe digestive issue where stomach bile (acid) flows back to the food pipe. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "this calls for medical intervention". To avoid such situations, health experts and nutritionists around the world always advise to nip the disease in the bud with a healthy diet regime and balanced lifestyle.





Rupali Datta further stated, there are few herbs and spices that can work great to prevent such acidity and digestion-related troubles. "These nuskas (home remedies) work well in reducing the symptoms of digestive troubles and also have long-term effects in controlling acidity. Two such amazing ingredients are haldi and ajwain," she added.





We found an amazing concoction of haldi (turmeric) and ajwain (carom seeds) that can do wonders for our digestive system. This haldi-ajwain ka pani is easy to make and can be a part of your daily morning rituals.

How Haldi-Ajwain Ka Pani Can Prevent Acidity | Benefits Of Haldi-Ajwain Ka Pani:

Turmeric:Turmeric has long been praised for its rich nutrient-profile and associated health benefits. Several experts advise the inclusion of turmeric water in our daily life for proper detoxification, immunity strengthening, balanced metabolism and more. A study, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, has also found its effects against acidity. As per the researchers of the study, curcumin (an active compound in turmeric) can exert a wide range of beneficial properties in the gastrointestinal tract, such as protection against acid reflux, indigestion and more.





Carom Seeds: Since time immemorial, ajwain has been used in traditional medical practice to cure gastric discomfort. It contains thymol that is known to aid indigestion. Rupali Datta recommended, "You can either chew some carom seeds with a pinch of salt or soak a teaspoon in water overnight and have it in the next morning."





Also Read: Haldi (Turmeric) Milk: Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Guidelines On How To Consume It





Haldi water also makes for a great detox drink





How To Make Haldi-Ajwain Ka Pani | Haldi-Ajwain Ka Pani Recipe:

This herbal drink is quick and easy to make. All you need to do is soak ajwain in water overnight and boil with some raw turmeric the next morning. Strain and drink! If you do not get raw turmeric, use half teaspoon haldi powder instead.





Click here for the full recipe of haldi ajwain ka pani.





Include this drink in your daily regime and enjoy a healthy life. But remember, always consult an expert before adopting any change in your lifestyle.











Promoted

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.













