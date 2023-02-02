Milk has been a staple for all since ages. However, over the years, we have seen more and more people eliminating milk (and milk products) from their diet. Ever wondered why? While some have societal and environmental reasons; some are lactose intolerant. Then there are people who claim, drinking milk can have negative effect on our overall health. According to a report by PETA, nowadays, milk is not stored or chilled properly. This may lead to growth of bacteria and can make people fall sick. The organisation further mentions, "Unlike popular belief, cow or buffalo milk is not healthy - it can weaken the bones".

How Milk Affects Calcium Content In The Body?

Due to contamination:

According to research, conducted by the Consumer Guidance Society of India, milk includes high quantities of contaminants today. Some of these contaminants include "antibiotics, aflatoxins, pesticide residues and pus chemical". These properties come together, affecting our overall health, including the calcium content in body.

Protein in milk affects calcium:

Several studies found that protein from milk is broken down to produce acid. To neutralise and flush out the excess acid, our body leaches calcium. For the unversed, calcium is known to be an excellent neutraliser.

Height can be risk-factor:

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that height of a kid can be a major risk factor for fractures. It stated, "For every additional serving a day of milk, a kid will grow maybe an extra centimeter of final adult height. The bigger they come, the harder they fall." This increases the risk of fracture.





Here Are 6 Calcium-Enriched Foods That Can Substitute Milk:

1. Sesame Seeds:

By now, we all know seeds are considered superfood. As per experts, sesame seeds have eight times more calcium than cow milk. USDA data states, a 100-gram of sesame seeds have 975mg calcium. Feel free to sprinkle some roasted sesame seeds on your breakfast meal to enjoy a healthy dose of calcium every day.

2. Poppy Seeds:

Poppy seed is a rich food ingredient used in Indian cooking. Also called khus khus, it is high in calcium and helps maintain strong bones and teeth. As per USDA, a 100-gram poppy seeds include 1438mg calcium.

3. Amaranth Leaves:

Rashi Chowdhary states, "Half cup of cooked amaranth leaves contain 330mg calcium". As per experts, amaranth contains more calcium that many other food ingredients. It is also considered great for healthy development of bones and preventing osteoporosis.

4. Ragi Flour:

Ragi is known to have the highest amount of calcium - there is about 344 mg calcium in 100gram of ragi flour. Besides being calcium enriched, ragi can also help lower blood glucose levels and increase insulin sensitivity in body. You can use it to make ragi dosa, roti, cookies and more.

5. Methi Leaves:

Rashi Chowdhary suggests, half cup of cooked methi leaves contain 275 mg calcium. It not only helps strengthen bones, but also works well for thyroid management, immunity boosting and more. Here we bring you some delicious recipes that you can prepare with methi leaves.

6. Kulthi Dal:

Also referred to as whole horse gram, a cup of cooked dal contains 270gm calcium. Besides, it also enriched with healthy carbs and protein and iron. All these nutrients together ensure muscle strength and keep the bones healthy.





Eat healthy, stay fit!