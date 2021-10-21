Many health-conscious people vouch for kale when it comes to calcium-rich foods. While kale is one of the best sources of calcium, it isn't the native produce of India. But did you know that India produces a range of foods that are calcium-rich and healthy in many ways? These desi foods remain underrated many times. Here is a list of desi foods that can give you a boost of calcium. Calcium is not only necessary for bone health but also for the functioning of the nervous system. Here are seven calcium-rich Indian foods:





1. Milk





Just 100g of milk contains around 125mg of calcium. Unless fat content is a concern, have a glass of cow's milk to boost your calcium intake. In case you want added benefits like improved gut health, you can also opt for curd. Try this turmeric milk recipe.

Milk is considered great for calcium

2. Spinach Or Palak





Spinach or palak is a common food in Indian kitchens. 100g of spinach contains 99mg of calcium. Try these spinach and banana pancakes to add health and flavours to regular pancakes.

(Also read: 6 Foods That Contain More Calcium Than a Glass of Milk)





3. Ragi





Ragi, also known as finger millet, is a traditional grain found in India. 100g of ragi contains 344-364mg calcium. This makes it more calcium-rich than milk. It has more health benefits too. Add this ragi dosa to your staple diet without second thoughts.

You can make a delicious ragi dosa for calcium

4. Moong Sprouts





Various lentils or dal native to India contain high doses of calcium. Moong sprouts are one of them. Add high protein and calcium-rich egg and moong sprouts salad to your diet. Click here for the recipe.





5. Sesame Seeds Or Til





Unhulled sesame seeds or til can have 1,160 mg of calcium in just 100g. This makes it one of the most calcium-rich foods. The ingredient is traditionally grown and prepared in many parts of India. Enjoy a hearty and healthy snack with til laddoo.

Sesame is one of the most calcium-rich foods

6. Rajma





There's more to rajma than its brilliant taste. Rajma is an excellent source of calcium. Try this rajma chaat recipe.





(Also read: Know these Stark Differences Between Calcium and Vitamin D; No, They Aren't the Same)





7. Jaggery





Jaggery, which is found across the country, is a good source of calcium. Its calcium content varies depending on its source. 100g coconut palm jaggery has 1638mg calcium while the same amount of date palm jaggery contains 363mg calcium. Try this gur ka halwa recipe.

Jaggery is a good source of calcium

Enrich your diet with desi sources of calcium.