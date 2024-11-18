The sixth annual UberEats Cravings Report was recently published and its highlights say a lot about food cravings - especially in the context of the relative anonymity that online ordering supports. The report provides "a snapshot of the most popular, the most surprising, and some of the wackiest delivery requests," as per the company. The data sheds light not only on what dishes customers ordered and on what occasions, but also on which other foods/drinks they paired them with - however unusual. It has revealed 5 of "the most unique food combos" ordered via the platform in the USA in 2024. These include Scallops + boiled eggs, Fajitas + French onion soup, Fried fish sticks + green tea, Pepperoni pizza + anchovies and Orange creamsicle + Tajin.

There's also a short list of the most frequent food-alcohol pairings: Frozen margarita + steak, Margarita on the rocks + tacos, Pinot Noir + bruschetta board, Beer + hot dog and Daiquiri + catfish. UberEats has specifically highlighted the general popularity of the Margarita. "Over the last year, Americans have paired the frozen, flavoured and on-the-rocks cocktail with just about everything from sushi to pizza," the report says. As for alcohol orders this year, vodka emerged as the top choice (tequila was the most popular order last year). It is followed by specific brands of lager, beer, red wine and white wine.





The Uber Eats report has several other interesting insights into consumer behaviour and food preferences. The most ordered items in America in 2024 were Burrito bowls, French fries, Chicken nuggets, Chicken Sandwiches, Waffle fries, Cheeseburgers, Mac & cheese, Boneless wings, Pepperoni pizza and Fried rice. As for condiments, the top order this year was hot sauce, followed by sweet n' sour sauce, ranch and BBQ. Uber Eats is also used for grocery delivery. In this category, bananas were the most popular grocery item.

For more details, read the full report here.





