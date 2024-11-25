When we're on a weight loss journey, it's natural to look for ways to give our metabolism an extra kick right from the moment we wake up. From starting the day with warm water and lemon to sipping detox teas, there's no shortage of promising rituals to set the tone for the day. Among these, green tea is a go-to choice for many who want to shed those extra kilos. But while it's touted for its metabolism-boosting abilities, there's one question that we often overlook – should you really have green tea on an empty stomach? Is it harmful, or are there better ways to include this elixir in your routine? If you're a green tea lover, you might want to know this. Read on to find out what the experts have to say.





How Does Green Tea Affect Your Body?

For the unversed, green tea contains both caffeine and theanine. According to Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, caffeine has a waking effect on your body, making you more alert, while theanine has a more relaxing, calming effect. Here are some other health benefits of drinking green tea:

No Calories

Good news for green tea lovers! Green tea is actually a calorie-free drink! According to nutritionist Rupali Datta, green tea is usually consumed hot and without sugar. So, having 2-3 cups of this tea won't affect your calorie intake for the day. Manages Hunger Pangs

When you feel hungry, green tea is the best drink to manage your cravings. According to Datta, drinking green tea is like consuming water – the more you drink, the fuller you'll feel. Packed With Antioxidants

Green tea is packed with antioxidants that promote health. These antioxidants may help boost metabolism and keep your digestion strong. The polyphenols present in the tea can also help detoxify your body.

Should You Have Green Tea On An Empty Stomach?

Absolutely not! Although green tea is touted for its weight loss benefits, it's best not to consume it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Why? According to dietitian Akanksha J Sharda, drinking green tea on an empty stomach may lead to dehydration and stimulate the release of gastric acid, which can upset your stomach or even cause painful ulcers.

What's The Best Time To Consume Green Tea?

Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda suggests that since green tea contains caffeine and theanine, it's best to avoid it just before going to sleep, as it may disrupt your sleep cycle. The best time to consume green tea is between meals, says dietitian Sharda. However, one should be careful to have green tea at least two hours before and two hours after a meal. If you must consume green tea at odd hours, pair it with ginger and cardamom to enhance its stimulating properties.





