Coffee has been up for debate since time immemorial. One of the most popular beverages across the globe, coffee also comes with its own share of controversies. It contains caffeine, which is often discredited for multiple reasons, especially in the morning. We understand, some of you can't think of starting the day without a strong shot of caffeine, but experts say, it may lead to various health issues including dehydration and gut problems. Does that mean you give up on your morning cuppa completely? It doesn't seem like a feasible solution. Instead, you can just follow a few steps in the morning to enjoy coffee without any side effects.

Why You Should Not Have Coffee Empty Stomach:

1. It may lead to indigestion:

We wake up in the morning empty stomach. But that doesn't stop your gut from producing acids and enzymes. Caffeine just accelerates the process, releasing excess amount of acid. This may end up making you feel bloated, constipated and also slow down the metabolic process.

2. It may impact the blood sugar levels:

Caffeine is known to lower the insulin sensitivity. So having it first thing in the morning may lead to an imbalanced blood sugar level throughout the day.

3. It may add to your stress:

Caffeine is always known to affect your hormones directly. It may lead to stress and discomfort in the body, further keeping you irritated.

4. It may cause inflammation:

With slowing down of the metabolic process due to caffeine, the body stops flushing out the toxins, leading to increased oxidative stress. This may further affect the overall bodily functions.

5. It may make you feel dehydrated:

Inflammation in the body also imbalances the water content, leading to dehydration and associated health troubles.

What Is The Right Way To Drink Coffee In The Morning:

Whatever the side-effects be, still coffee remains one of the most important things to kick-start your mornings. In that case, you just need to take some wise and smart decisions to enjoy coffee without any side-effect. Here' we have highlighted few such tips that can be of your help.

1. Start the morning with water:

Before reaching out for your coffee, drink a glass of water. It helps neutralize the gut acids, further preventing the digestive troubles. Water also helps your body start the metabolism process.

2. Divide your coffee in small batches:

We are not stopping you from taking your shot of caffeine in the morning. We just asking you to have it in small portions, may be multiple times. Try to keep the first one light, with more water and less coffee in it.

3. Have your coffee post breakfast:

This is the ideal situation to enjoy coffee without any side-effect. Have a wholesome breakfast and then reach out for your coffee. This way, you can enjoy the coffee in whatever amount you want. If not, at least try to have some biscuits or nuts before having the coffee.

4. Add some cinnamon to your coffee:

Caffeine often leads to inflammation, which can easily be reversed by adding a pinch of cinnamon powder to it. Thanks to the antioxidants in cinnamon, the beverage may help flush out the toxins from your body easily.

5. Avoid adding sugar or sweetener to the coffee:

We understand, many of you might have a sweet tooth and don't enjoy the bitterness of black coffee. But adding sugar or any other sweetener to it instantly spikes up the insulin level, increasing the risk of diabetes. Instead, you can add some cinnamon or jaggery for some sweetness.

Follow these simple tips and start your day with a guilt-free cup of coffee.





