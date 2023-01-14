We all know how amazing we feel on a 'good hair' day. Flaunting strong and healthy hair is everyone's dream. We agree hair quality depends much on our genetics, but proper care also helps us achieve our dream. Now, when we say proper care, the first few things that come to our mind are oil, shampoo and medication - each of which comes with chemicals and preservatives. But why torture your hair with artificial components when you can achieve the goal with home remedies?! Yes, we are talking about healthy food and lifestyle. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "We can support hair health by adopting some simple strategies of good food." This means we need to make a conscious decision regarding what to include and avoid in our everyday diet.

What Can I Eat To Promote Healthy Hair? | Foods To Include And Avoid To Promote Healthy Hair:

A recent study, published in the journal Nutrients, listed some common beverages that may cause hair fall. The research was conducted by experts at Tsinghua University Beijing. They inferred, "A particular set of drinks can contribute to the risk of baldness in men by 30 percent."





What are the drinks that cause hair fall?

The researchers conducted the study on a group of men and found that sweetened tea, coffee, cola and energy drinks can lead to severe hair loss. "Men consuming between one to three litres of these beverage types per week could be more likely to suffer hair loss," researchers stated.

What are the foods that promote hair growth?

The study further stated that hair follicle cells need a healthy and balanced diet for good hair growth. The nutrients that one must include in the everyday diet are "healthy fats, carbohydrates, lean proteins, vitamins and minerals," the study read.





Here Are 5 Healthy Drinks To Promote Hair Growth:

Spinach Juice:

Spinach is a storehouse of iron and biotin - both of which help promote oxygen supply to the tissues, including hair follicles. Spinach also contains another compound, Ferritin, which is considered equally important for healthy hair growth.

Cucumber Juice:

Cucumber is enriched with antioxidants and vitamin A that help flushes out toxins and boost hydration. Besides, the nutrients also support skin glands on the scalp for producing sebum.

Amla Juice:

Amla is a superfood and is considered great for overall health. It is loaded with vitamin C - a powerful antioxidant that prevents cell damage and promotes healthy hair growth.

Carrot Juice:

Carrot is a storehouse of Vitamins A, E and B and antioxidants - each of these nutrients helps hair growth and also prevents premature greying of hair.

Aloe Vera Juice:

Wildly grown in our backyard, aloe vera is known to be great for our hair and skin. It contains vitamins A, C, and E - the nutrients that help promote healthy cell growth and help us get strong and shiny hair.





Now that you have these juices handy, we suggest including them in your diet. But always remember, moderation is the key.





