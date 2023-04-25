Do you need coffee to wake yourself up properly? Do you rely on caffeinated drinks to keep up your energy throughout the day? Do you feel sluggish if you miss your usual hot cuppa? Many of us depend on caffeine to help keep ourselves alert and focused. While caffeine is not inherently bad for health, your energy levels should not be solely dependent on your caffeine consumption. If you have a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, you would find yourself consistently energised. So what should you do exactly? Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently posted about ways to increase energy without caffeine. Here's what you need to know:





Is Caffeine Bad For You? Side Effects Of Excessive Caffeine Intake:

Caffeine is a natural stimulant. It affects the working of a number of organs, but it primarily affects the brain. It helps counteract the effects of adenosine, a neurotransmitter that makes you feel tired. Hence, consuming coffee, tea, or other items with caffeine makes you feel more alert and less lethargic. When consumed in moderation, caffeine may actually benefit you: it may help enhance mood, metabolism as well as brain function. However, too much caffeine can lead to irritability, headache, restlessness, insomnia, digestive issues, nervousness, muscle tremors, etc.





5 Ways To Increase Energy Without Caffeine, According To A Nutritionist:

The possible health risks posed by caffeine do not mean you have to give up your coffee or tea completely. Rather, it is important to rely on other practices to keep yourself energised. Here is what Lovneet Batra recommends:





1. Eat protein-rich foods for breakfast

Foods high in protein provide your body with a stable source of energy, especially since they take longer to digest. While consuming eggs and meat is a great way to increase protein intake, vegetarian options like dairy, lentils and nuts are also effective. Read more about this here. You can also opt for protein-rich dosas. Click here for a recipe list.





2. Stay properly hydrated

Apart from food, your body requires water and fluids to function properly. Regular tea and coffee tend to have a dehydrating effect. Opt for natural energy drinks like coconut water, herbal tea, homemade milkshakes, etc. that will also provide you with more nutrients and benefits. Click here to know more.





3. Keep your blood sugar stable

Blood sugar helps provides energy to the cells of your body. If you have low blood sugar, this may manifest in a lack of energy. High blood sugar may also lead to tiredness, as it affects the processing of glucose. Avoid relying on sweetened foods or drinks that will only give you an instant energy boost. This will cause a spike in your blood sugar levels and may provide temporary relief. But to keep yourself sustained for longer, opt for foods with healthy carbs as well as those high in fibre. Here are 5 foods that can help you combat fatigue.





4. Start your day with exercise

When you exercise, your heart rate goes up and your blood flow also improves. Exercise is also said to trigger the release of endorphins and dopamine, which not only make you feel energised but also happier. Thus, exercising in the mornings is a great way to ensure you stay at the top of your game throughout the day.





5. Ensure sun exposure in the mornings

Sometimes, we crave caffeine because we claim that it helps us feel better. But there are other ways to enhance your mood, such as sun exposure. Just spending a few minutes under early morning sunlight can help us stay alert naturally and improve our mental health in the long run. It also provides us with essential vitamin D, which can help reduce the risk of several diseases.





Try making these practices a part of your regular routine and see the difference for yourself!







