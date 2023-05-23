Ask a coffee lover, a good dose of caffeine can fix half of the problems in life instantly. Be it to kick-start the day or to uplift your mood, freshly brewed coffee always does the job. Over the years, we have seen the advent of roasteries across India, serving different types of coffee infusions, leaving us spoilt for choices. But what still reigns supreme is the classic filter coffee from southern India. While there are various cafes and coffee chains serving fancy brews in your city, the old-school south Indian eateries continue to remain the popular spots to enjoy the strong and aromatic filter coffee.

Have you ever wondered what is so different about a cup of filter coffee that makes it stand out in the lot? In this article, we will take you through the difference between coffee and filter coffee and tell you the process of making this quintessential South Indian drink. Let's get going.

Coffee Vs. Filter Coffee: Why Is South Indian Coffee Different?

Coffee is a broad term used for various brewing processes of the drink, including espresso, French press, channi press among others. If you look into it closely, you would find a huge difference between regular coffee and filtered coffee - the two major differences being the coffee beans and brewing process.

1. Coffee beans texture:

Filter coffee is distinct from most other types of coffee due to its medium-ground beans, which allow for effortless filtration.

2. Brewing method:

For most of the coffees, you either infuse the beans in hot water or boil them together to get the drink. But for filter coffee, we generally follow the drip process, where hot water is added to the ground coffee beans and then allowed to drip in a pot.

Is Filtered Coffee Healthier?

Filtered coffee is way healthier in comparison to other types of coffee, as per a study, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The experts state that unfiltered coffee when made, adds various substances in our body that increase the risks of cholesterol and heart problems. Filtering the coffee washes off those harmful substances, which makes it a healthier choice for all. But always remember, excess of everything is bad for health; so drink your favourite filtered coffee in moderation and enjoy its goodness to the fullest.

Can We Use Normal Coffee To Make Filter Coffee?

Every version of coffee includes unique blend. So, it is always better to use a proper filter coffee blend to make your South Indian coffee. Adding a normal coffee powder/instant coffee powder ruins both the taste and texture of your drink.

What Coffee Beans Are Used For South Indian Coffee?

A typical South Indian coffee is made with pure Arabica beans which are dark roasted, ground and then blended with chicory in 90:10 or 80:20 ratio. For the unversed, chicory is added to the South Indian coffee blend to add some strength and aroma, minus the amount of caffeine.

Tips To Remember While Making South Indian Filter Coffee:

1. Let it infuse overnight:

It is always best to brew the decoction and let it sit overnight. Then make the coffee in the morning and enjoy. You can also prepare the coffee infusion and store it in the refrigerator for some days.

2. Add the proper amount of milk:

A typical South Indian coffee is made of coffee, milk and sugar. But remember, the texture should neither be too thick nor too runny and the milk in the coffee should never coat your tongue.

3. Brew properly:

Never boil milk and coffee together or else it may burn the coffee powder. Boil the milk separately and pour over the coffee concoction. Add sugar to it and enjoy.

4. Never use a frother:

We all love a frothy coffee. But to make this particular, avoid using a frother. Instead, pour the drink between two cups repeatedly to create a cafe-like creamy layer on your coffee.

What are you waiting for? Get the right blend of filter coffee today and make yourself a perfect South Indian coffee and relish. Click here for the classic filter coffee recipe.