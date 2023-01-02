The past few days have been incredible. We did it all, from eating delicious food to indulging in interesting cocktails. Even though the celebrations bring joy and a much-needed break, they also bring a hangover the following day. We understand how you feel. From Dehydration and fatigue to nausea, headaches, sensitivity to light and more, hangovers cause a slew of regrettable symptoms the next day! If you're dealing with the aftereffects of the New Year's party, we're here to help! We've compiled a list of simple remedies for hangovers. Whether you believe it or not, following these tips can actually help detox the body as well as cure hangover. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with these tips.





Here're Some Easy Tips To Cure After-Party Hangover

1. Drink Plenty of Water

Dehydration brought on by alcohol consumption may make some hangover symptoms worse. Drinking plenty of water can lessen the effects of a hangover, including thirst, fatigue, headaches, and dizziness.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Have Ginger

Ginger is one of the best natural cures for hangover symptoms because it has anti-inflammatory properties that aid in the breakdown of alcohol, detoxifying your body.

3. Lemon Water

Lemons contain alkalis, which aid in pH neutralisation. Lemons also aid in the digestion of alcohol and provide instant refreshing relief. Lemons are fantastic for helping your liver filter out toxins. Make a fresh lemon juice drink or lemon tea, or simply squeeze a lemon into some water.

4. Green Tea

Green Tea contains high antioxidant content, resulting in detoxifying the body. It may aid in the relief of common hangover symptoms such as nausea, headaches, and a decreased ability to focus and concentrate.

5. Eat Carbohydrates

Some of the fatigue and headaches associated with a hangover may be caused by the brain's inability to get enough of its primary fuel. Additionally, a lot of people who drink frequently forget to eat, which further lowers blood sugar levels. A basic dish like toast and juice can help to gradually restore levels to normal.





So, try this out and let us know how these tips worked for you!











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.