Roti is a staple in most Indian households. It is comforting, familiar and shows up on our plates almost every day without much thought. But if you have ever felt bloated, heavy or slightly uncomfortable after a meal, you are not alone. For many people, even something as basic as roti can sometimes feel hard on the gut, especially when digestion isn't at its best. The good news is, you don't have to give up your daily rotis. According to nutritionist Shweta Shah, a small tweak in the way you prepare your atta can make a noticeable difference. With a few simple additions, your everyday roti can become lighter, easier to digest and far more gut-friendly.





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Why Regular Roti May Feel Heavy On The Gut

While whole wheat flour is nutritious, it doesn't always suit everyone equally. Factors like weak digestion, lack of digestive spices or even how the dough is prepared can lead to symptoms like bloating or gas. As per nutritionist Shweta Shah, instead of removing roti from your diet, modifying the atta mix can help support better digestion without compromising on taste or routine.

The Simple Trick To Make Roti More Gut-Friendly

Shweta Shah suggests enhancing your regular atta with a few kitchen staples that are known to support digestion.

What To Add:

2 cups wheat flour

1 teaspoon besan

½ teaspoon ajwain

1 teaspoon ghee

A pinch of hing

A pinch of salt

How To Use:

Add water and knead a soft dough with all the above-mentioned ingredients.

Let it rest briefly

Make fresh rotis as you normally would

This small change doesn't alter the roti drastically, but it can significantly improve how your body responds to it.

How These Ingredients Help Your Gut

Each addition plays a specific role in making the roti easier to digest. As per the expert:

Ajwain and hing are known for their digestive properties and may help reduce gas and bloating

Ghee adds softness and may support smoother digestion

Besan helps lighten the texture of the roti

Salt helps balance flavours and digestion

Together, these ingredients work to make rotis feel less heavy and more comfortable on the stomach.





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What Changes You May Notice

As per nutritionist Shweta Shah, making this simple tweak to your atta can:

Improve overall digestion

Reduce bloating and gas

Make rotis feel lighter on the gut

Support better nutrient absorption

Since roti is such a regular part of meals, even a small improvement in how your body processes it can make a noticeable difference over time.





So, you don't always need a major diet overhaul to feel better. Sometimes, it's the smallest kitchen tweaks that bring the biggest relief. As the expert points out, making your rotis more gut-friendly can be as simple as upgrading your atta mix with a few everyday ingredients.





If roti has been feeling heavy lately, this might be an easy change worth trying - because your daily staples should nourish you, not slow you down.