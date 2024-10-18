When you're feeling under the weather with a cold or sinus infection, reaching for over-the-counter medications might be the first thing that comes to mind. However, there are many natural remedies that can help alleviate symptoms and promote healing. Health expert Dimple Jangda shares her wisdom on how to manage a cold without resorting to medication. She suggests it's often better to take a more natural approach and let your body work through it. As she shared on her Instagram handle, a wise doctor once told her, "When you have a cold, don't take medicines to suppress it. Instead, try to release the mucus." This approach encourages your body to naturally expel the mucus and toxins, promoting faster recovery and reducing reliance on pharmaceuticals.





Understanding the Root Cause

According to Dimple Jangda, the body develops a cold in response to two primary factors:

Exposure to allergens, pollutants, or viruses: These foreign substances can irritate the nasal passages and lead to a cold.

Stress and exhaustion: When your body is overwhelmed, it may produce mucus as a way to slow you down and encourage rest.

Blow The Nose, Don't Suppress It:

Instead of suppressing a cold, it's important to allow your body to release the mucus naturally. Using a handkerchief or tissue paper to blow your nose is a healthy way to eliminate congestion.





Here Are 5 Naturals Ways To Treat Cold:

1. Harness the Power of Steam

Steaming with a few drops of eucalyptus oil or mint leaves can help liquefy mucus and promote drainage. This can provide significant relief from congestion and discomfort.

2. Avoid Overexertion

When you have a cold, it's essential to listen to your body and avoid excessive activity. Engaging in strenuous exercise or sweating can worsen your symptoms and lead to further complications.

3. Gargle for Throat Relief

Gargling with warm water, turmeric, and salt can help soothe a sore throat and reduce inflammation. This simple remedy can be very effective in managing cold symptoms.

4. The Healing Power of Honey

Honey is a natural remedy with medicinal properties. Consuming honey with grated ginger, pepper, turmeric, and cinnamon can help alleviate cold symptoms and boost your immune system. It's important to consume honey raw and avoid mixing it with hot water, tea, or coffee. Honey helps soothe the throat, reduce coughing, and provide your body with a natural source of energy to fight off the infection.

5. Hydrate With Warm Water

Drinking plenty of water is essential during a cold. Warm water, in particular, helps keep your body hydrated, supports mucus production, and promotes the healing process. Sipping warm water throughout the day not only keeps you hydrated but also helps maintain your body's metabolic fire, which is crucial for faster recovery.





These natural remedies can be effective in managing cold symptoms. However, if your symptoms persist or worsen, it's essential to consult a healthcare professional.





Managing a cold doesn't always require medications. Natural remedies, like those shared by Dimple Jangda, can effectively help relieve symptoms and support your body in its healing process.