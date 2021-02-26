Quick Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Watermelon Parfait | Health Benefits Of Watermelon

This parfait can be made in just a few minutes

Highlights Watermelon is one popular fruit among all.

Watermelon is enjoyed as is or can be used to make several yummy dishes.

Watermelon parfait makes a quick breakfast recipe for all.

The weather is undergoing a change to welcome the long summer days. While summer calls for heat, sweat and more, what makes the season a happy one for all are the fresh and juicy fruits like watermelon. This uber sweet fruit holds a firm position in our summer diet. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that we all eagerly wait for the summers to indulge in crunchy, sweet and super hydrating watermelon. Besides soothing our souls, watermelon refreshes us from within. Watermelon contains almost 92 percent water, which helps maintain the water balance in our body and compensates for the lost energy. It also has alkalising and mineralizing effects on our body.





Health Benefits Of Watermelon:

According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "watermelon contains compound called lycopene, which protects the heart from various cardiovascular issues. Watermelon's rind and flesh is packed with Citrulline, an amino acid that can regulate blood pressure levels, stimulate better blood flow, normalise blood pressure levels and boost immune function."





It is also known to be a storehouse of negative calories that help burn excess fat stored in our body during digestion. The vitamin A and C in watermelon may help boost immunity, nourish us from within and prevent various seasonal diseases.

Also Read: These Hydrating, Detox Drinks With Watermelon Are A Must-Try





How To Include Watermelon In Your Summer Diet | Watermelon Parfait Recipe:

While most of us enjoy having chilled, crunchy watermelons as is, it can also be included in our diet in different delicious ways. You may add watermelon chunks to your summer salad bowls to make it yet more refreshing, or juice it up for a yummy watermelon drink. You can also make smoothies, ice-pops etc with this sweet delight.





We found another recipe that can add watermelon to your breakfast diet in the yummiest way possible. It's watermelon parfait. It is basically a classic yogurt parfait that gets a fruity, tropical makeover with inclusion of watermelon, pineapple and more.





All you need to do is take a mason jar and layer it with soaked oats, yogurt, watermelon and other fruits. You may make as much layers as you want.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe.





Promoted

This watermelon-based yogurt parfait is healthy, nutritious and super easy to make. And the best part is, you just need a few minutes to put together this meal, making it an ideal option for the ones looking for quick breakfast recipe. You must give it a try!













