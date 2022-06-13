With the crazy heat of the summer, we can't help but gorge on watermelon in all its forms. This hydrating and sweet fruit makes for quite the treat during this season! Besides being a delicious fruit, this summer melon has amazing health properties that make it a top choice to include in your diet. While watermelons are often eaten as is, we have found some fun ways watermelon can be incorporated into our meals. From soup, curry, and salad to sabzi, you can add watermelon to all these dishes and enjoy a delicious, low-calorie meal. The sweetness of watermelons brings a twist to these savoury recipes, making them your new favourites.





Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan And Shaheen Bhatt Are Having Quite The Drool-Worthy Meal In London

5 Savoury Watermelon Recipes For Summer Relaxation:

1.Watermelon Curry – Our Recommendation







This unique yet delicious watermelon curry is a perfect blend of watermelon, mangoes, paneer and black beans with a host of chillies and spices such as garam masala, red chilli, turmeric, cloves, cardamom, cumin, black pepper, cinnamon, tomato puree along with a tang of lime, fresh basil and garnish of radish and chives.











Click here for the full recipe for Watermelon Curry.

2.Spicy Watermelon Soup







If you are a fan of cold soups, then you should try this. Pureed watermelon and fresh mint blended well and sautéed with a flavourful ginger-garlic paste and chilli flakes, chilled for a few hours and served with ice cubes and a sprig of mint on top.











Click here for the full recipe for Spicy Watermelon Soup.











3.Watermelon And Feta Cheese Salad







This cooling watermelon salad with crumbled feta cheese and mint leaves is just the perfect option to cool and refresh your body and mind. With the goodness of watermelon and cheese made guilt-free with olive oil, this watermelon salad will boost your energy while helping to beat the summer heat.











Click here for the full recipe for Watermelon And Feta Cheese Salad.





4.Watermelon Rind (Tarbooz Ke Chilke) Sabzi







All that watermelon rind that ends up in our dust bin is quite nutritious and good for health and is also good in taste. This sabzi is prepared in a masaledaar onion-tomato base, giving the watermelon rinds a rich and spicy flavour.











Click here for the full recipe for Tarbooz Ke Chilke ki Sabzi.





5. Mediterranean Watermelon Salad







A super healthy bowl of salad packed with the goodness of watermelon cubes along with pomegranate juice, bell peppers, cucumbers, flaxseeds, lettuce, pistachios and parsley tossed with a delicious mix of mustard seeds, oregano, jeera, salt and pepper.











Click here for the full recipe for Mediterranean Watermelon Salad.











Try out these savoury watermelon recipes at home and do tell us how you liked them in the comments section.