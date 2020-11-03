Winter Diet Tips: <i>Masala Gur</i> Can Promote Immunity And Keep You Fit From Within (Recipe Inside)

You can store masala gur for at least a month

Winter is setting in and it's time to indulge in some fresh and delicious jaggery to curb sugar cravings. An Indian version of sugar candy, jaggery (or gur) takes us to our childhood days in no time. Remember those winter days when enjoying the soothing rays of sun and indulging in gur or jaggery-based dishes was a thing!? Besides satiating sweet tooth, gur is also deemed a healthier alternative for white refined sugar. Gur is loaded with nutrients and benefits our health in several ways.





Health Benefits Of Jaggery (Gur):

Jaggery is a rich source of iron, vitamin C, antioxidants etc. that may help us prevent seasonal cold and flu, and nourish us from within. It also aids digestion, metabolism and promote overall gut health. Moreover, if you are looking to shed some extra kilos, jaggery can be a healthy addition to your weight loss diet.





Keeping all these factors in mind, we bring you a masala gur recipe that can be an ideal addition to your winter diet. Alongside the benefits of jaggery, this recipe also includes the goodness of super seeds, dried fruits and nuts and some common kitchen spices. All these ingredients help build a strong immune health and do wonders for our overall health. Let's look into the recipe!

How To Make Masala Gur | Spiced-Jaggery Recipe For Immunity:

Ingredients:

500 grams jaggery





1-2 tablespoon ghee





A little less than half cup dried fruits and nuts of your choice





1 tablespoon flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds mix





1 tablespoon black pepper powder





Half tablespoon dry ginger (saunth)





A little less than 1 teaspoon fennel seeds





Method:





Dry roast the dried nuts and super seeds to get a crunchy texture and nutty flavour. Keep them aside.





Coarsely crush the dried nuts and chop the dried fruits. Keep aside.





Now take a pan and add the ghee to it. Grease the pan properly.





Crush the jaggery and add to the pan. Let it melt on a low flame. Add some water if needed.





Add the black pepper powder, dry ginger and fennel seeds to the melted jaggery and mix.





Pour the dry fruits and nuts and super seeds and mix everything well.





Switch off the flame and transfer the jaggery mix to a large plate. Make sure you grease the container beforehand.





Let it cool down a bit; then cut the jaggery mix into bite-sized pieces.





When the spiced-jaggery cools down completely and turns hard, transfer them in an airtight container.





You can store masala gur for at least a month. Make sure to keep it in an airtight jar, in a cool and dark place under room temperature.







