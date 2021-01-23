Immunity: This Onion And Honey Syrup Could Combat Cold, Cough Naturally, Recipe Inside

Both onion and honey are a potent package of antioxidants

Let's admit it, you haven't tried half as many home remedies as you did last year. The pandemic brought the world to a standstill, with no news of vaccines people had to resort to ways that could naturally boost their immunity. And now that we have finally learned to be a little more cautious about our lifestyle and diet, it would be foolish to go back to our negligent ways again. The season is changing, and our immunity has taken a beating again. According to experts you should be very careful of what you include in your diet this time around. Try to refrain from cold drinks, ice sodas and ice cream and opt for warmer and soothing beverages. There are plenty of options around you that you can use to make yourself something that is not only rejuvenating, but also immunity-boosting.





Onions, for instance, are often not considered more than just a flavouring agent for our dishes. This pungent vegetable is teeming with antibacterial, anti-inflammatory properties and antipyretic properties that are excellent to fight flu-like symptoms.





According to 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing house, written by authors Susan Curtis, Pat Thomas and Dragana Vilinac, the sulfur compounds present in onions-including thiosulfinates, sulfides, and sulfoxides-enhances onion's powerful antibacterial and antiviral action, an also give it a one-of-a-kind taste.





Honey is also a traditional cough suppressant; the antioxidant properties of honey fight free radical activity that takes a toll on our cells and weakens immunity.





How To Make Home-Made Cough Syrup





This is a simple cold remedy that could work each time you feel slightly under the weather. Mix 3 tablespoon of onion juice with two tablespoons of honey, add a pinch of fennel juice to the concoction and have two tsp of it daily.





Photo Credit: iStock



Fennel seeds are also a treasure trove of nutrients that could fight cold and cough in this weather. It is also a good thing that its tastes so well. It is fragrant and mildly sweet that enhances the taste of this syrup and makes it more palatable for kids.





It must be understood that if you are feeling your symptoms are not getting any better, you must consult a certified expert. It is also very essential you have a good diet and rest thoroughly. Make sure you do not skip your prescribed medicines.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



