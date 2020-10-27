Immunity: This Chickpea-Peanut Salad Is Just What You Need For Your Daily Zinc-Fix

You may also add some chopped onion, tomato, cucumber and red chilli on the top

The need for a strong immune system is no secret to the world. Amidst the on-going coronavirus pandemic, health experts around the world have been stressing time and again on nourishment from within. This not only helps you fight against the viruses and bacteria but also lowers the risk of several infections. However, strong immunity is not built in a day. It needs a well-balanced diet with proper nutrients and healthy lifestyle for achieving the same. One such important nutrient is Zinc, which assumes a pivotal role in keeping up a good immunity. As per nutritionist Dr Anshul Jaibharat, "Our body needs a daily dose of zinc, but in smaller quantity. This trace mineral is important for a healthy immune system, skin, eyes and hair." A recent scientific study, published at the ESCMID Conference on Coronavirus Disease (ECCVID), further found that low level of zinc in the body is linked to higher death risk in people grappling with COVID-19.





Keeping this in mind, we bring a wholesome salad recipe that can be deemed ideal for your daily zinc-fix. All you need for whipping up the salad are boiled chickpeas (or chana) and some roasted peanuts. For the unversed, both chana and peanuts are known to be a great source of zinc. While 100-gram chickpea contains 1.53 mg of zinc, peanut (100 grams) is packed with 2.12mg of zinc.

This chickpea-peanut salad is easy, quick and makes for a wholesome meal in the morning or evening. Let's find out the recipe!





100-gram chickpea contains 1.53 mg of zinc

How To Make Chickpea-Peanut Salad | Chana-Peanut Salad:

Ingredients:

1 cup boiled chana





Half cup roasted peanut





Black salt, as per taste





1 teaspoon roasted jeera powder





Half teaspoon red chilli powder





One cup curd, whipped





Honey, as per taste





Method:

Take the curd in a bowl and add black salt, roasted jeera powder, red chilli powder and honey to it. Mix everything together.





Add the boiled chana and roasted peanuts to it and mix.





You may also add some chopped onion, tomato, cucumber and red chilli on the top.





Take the salad in a bowl and indulge.





Eat healthy, stay fit!







