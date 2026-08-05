A simple school lunch has started a much bigger conversation online. A video shared on X showed a teacher checking students' lunch boxes, only to find that almost every child had brought a potato-based meal.





Most tiffins contained aloo ki sabzi with roti, while others had aloo paratha. The video quickly caught attention, with many people discussing whether children's lunch boxes are getting enough protein.





The post was shared by an X user named maithun, who questioned why so many Indian lunch boxes continue to rely on potatoes instead of protein-rich foods. "This video could be traumatic for protein paglus," he wrote while sharing the clip, adding, "Why are Indians so allergic to protein? Why do so many parents still not realise the importance of including enough protein in their children's diet?"

The discussion soon drew hundreds of reactions. While some agreed that children's diets need more variety, many parents pointed out that preparing school tiffins is not always that simple.

Why Potatoes Are So Common In School Tiffins

For many families, potatoes remain one of the easiest and most practical options.





They are affordable, filling and quick to cook during busy mornings. Most children also enjoy eating them, making them a reliable choice for parents who do not want lunch boxes returning home untouched.





Potatoes are not completely without nutrition either. A medium potato provides around 3 grams of protein. Around 100 grams of potato contains roughly 2 to 2.5 grams of protein, including patatin, a naturally occurring potato protein.





However, nutrition experts generally recommend a more balanced diet with a wider mix of protein sources.





Also Read: Would "End Up In Hospital," Maharashtra Food Regulator Chief Mundhe's Remarks On Nagpur's Saoji Mutton Criticised

Internet Reacts With Mixed Opinions

The post quickly divided social media.





One user said they were fortunate to grow up with more variety in their lunch box. "My tiffin used to have diverse vegetables and sprouts. Potato was a very rare phenomenon because my mother thought it was too oily and not nutritional," the comment read.





Another recalled a different experience. "For rice eaters like me, it was just different types of mixed rice or curd rice. Proteins clocked in only after school, disguised as dosa, idli or vada."





Some users said schools should do more to ensure balanced nutrition. "Many schools in China provide students with three meals a day planned by nutritionists," one person wrote, adding that while India's Mid-Day Meal Scheme is an important initiative, its implementation is still uneven and every child deserves nutritious meals.





Others blamed poor awareness. "Parents themselves are protein deficient. What to expect from their kids," one user commented.





Also Read: Australia Is Getting Bengaluru's Famous MTR And Its Iconic Dosas





However, many parents defended the potato-filled tiffins.





"As a parent, my priority is that my kids eat their lunch, not bring it back. A carb-heavy lunch box consumed fully is better than a protein-laden lunch box coming home half eaten," one parent wrote, saying people often overlook the challenge of dealing with fussy eaters.





Another summed up the daily struggle by saying, "Selecting tiffin is the toughest part than sending them to school."





Some also came out in support of potatoes. "Aloo is cheaper, tastier, filling and easier to cook during the morning rush," one user wrote, adding that potatoes also contain some protein.





Several people also pointed out that potato-based lunches were common while they were growing up. "Our parents packed what was easy, what lasted till lunchtime and what we liked. They could always feed us paneer, eggs or whatever else once we got back home," one comment read.