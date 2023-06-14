Diabetes is a major concern, affecting thousands of people across the globe. It is a metabolic disease that leads to an imbalance in the glucose levels in your bloodstream, affecting various associated organs. It is a chronic condition that can't be cured permanently, but as per experts, diabetes can surely be reversed or managed with a proper lifestyle and a healthy diet. You would find various tips on the internet highlighting what a person with diabetes should eat and avoid, with the most common one being avoiding sugar and sugary foods. Several studies state that the complex carbohydrates in sugar lead to an instant spike in the body's glucose levels, which increases the risks of type-2 diabetes. Does this mean one must avoid sweetened fruits like pineapple too? Let's find out.

Photo Credit: iStock

Pineapple And Diabetes: Is Pineapple Good Or Bad For Blood Sugar?

Does Natural Sugar In Fruits Affect The Body's Blood Sugar Level:

While sugar or sweetened foods are known to increase the risks of diabetes, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) encourages everyone to load up on sweet fruits, as they contain natural sugar, not artificially processed ones. And studies from across the globe have proved that natural sugar found in fruits and vegetables is not linked to diabetes risk. Moreover, pineapple contains various essential enzymes, antioxidants, minerals and vitamins that may have a positive effect on people suffering from diabetes.

Can Carbohydrates In Pineapple Promote Blood Sugar Levels?

Alongside the healthy vitamins and nutrients, pineapple also contains carbohydrates and a high glycaemic index - two major factors leading to diabetes. But that doesn't mean you give up on pineapple and its benefits completely. Instead, experts suggest including fruit in your diet wisely to enjoy all its benefits without the risk of increased blood sugar levels.

Photo Credit: iStock

How Many Pineapples Can You Have In A Day?

To understand this, you need to first know the carb content in pineapple. As per USDA, one cup of pineapple has around 30 grams of carbs and a person's average carb intake should limit between 40-50 grams per day. This means one can have about one cup of pineapple per day. However, the amount may vary from person to person, as per their tolerance, medication and activity levels. This is where a nutritionist comes to the rescue. You can always consult an expert and enjoy pineapple wisely even with diabetes.

What Is The Proper Way To Eat Pineapple?

It is suggested that diabetics should eat pineapple raw and fresh and pair it up with foods with low GI scores, like oats, green vegetables, and dal among others. Canned, frozen and juiced pineapple may lack various essential nutrients, especially fibre that can prevent the sudden spike in the body's blood sugar level.

The Bottom Line:

To sum it all up, we say, do not give up on those fresh and juicy pineapples completely. Instead, include them in your diet in the right amount and relish their sweetness to the fullest. Always remember, moderation is the key!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



