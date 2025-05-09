When it comes to vitamin C, citrus fruits are always at the forefront of the conversation. While there are multiple citrus fruits that we rely on, lemons and oranges are among the most consumed. Whether for making refreshing drinks, adding to our salads or curries, they are often praised for their immune-boosting properties. However, have you ever stopped and wondered which one truly offers more vitamin C? Is one better than the other, or are both somewhat similar? Are you also confused and intrigued to know which one is a better pick for your vitamin C intake? Read on to find out! But first, let's understand the key reasons why our body needs vitamin C in the first place.

Also Read: How To Fulfil Your Daily Vitamin C Requirement

Photo Credit: iStock

Why Is Vitamin C Needed In The Body?

Vitamin C plays a crucial role in various bodily functions, including:

1. Strengthening Immunity

Vitamin C helps support the production of white blood cells, which is crucial for strengthening immunity and fighting off infections and diseases.

2. Collagen Production

Vitamin C is essential for the production of collagen, a protein that gives structure to our skin, bones, and connective tissue.

3. Antioxidant Properties

Vitamin C helps protect our cells from damage caused by free radicals, which can contribute to chronic diseases and heart disease.

Photo Credit: iStock

Are You Eating Enough Vitamin C? Find Out Deficiency Symptoms Below:

If you're not consuming enough vitamin C, you may experience symptoms like:

Fatigue and weakness

Frequent infections

Joint pain and swelling

Poor wound healing

Dry, rough skin

So, Which One Has More Vitamin C? Lemon Or Orange?

Now that you know about these key insights, let's get straight to the verdict. Among lemons and oranges, the latter takes the lead when it comes to vitamin C content. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), one medium-sized lemon contains around 53 milligrams of vitamin C, while one medium-sized orange contains approximately 70 milligrams. So, the winner is clearly orange. But this doesn't mean that lemons are not as good. They are still an excellent source of vitamin C and can be a great addition to your diet.

Photo Credit: iStock

What Are Some Interesting Ways To Incorporate Oranges Into Your Diet?

While oranges can be enjoyed on their own, there are several other exciting ways you can add them to your diet. Add them to your salads, blend them into a smoothie or make candied orange peels. Additionally, you can also add its zest to your tea, make marmalade or make a unique dip with it. Click here to discover unique ways to add oranges to your diet.

Also Read: Vitamin C: Why It's Crucial For Your Health, And What Happens When You Don't Get Enough

So, while both oranges and lemons are good sources of vitamin C, oranges have a slight edge over lemons. Incorporating them into your diet can have numerous benefits for your health and your overall well-being.