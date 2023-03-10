Tikki is undoubtedly one of the most popular Indian snacks. Made with boiled potatoes, veggies and a blend of flavourful masalas, this street food delicacy never fails to disappoint our taste buds. The best part about this food is that you can make it with a variety of ingredients. Be it the classic aloo tikki, paneer tikki, sabudana tikki or beetroot tikki, there's no limit when it comes to experimenting with tikki. However, if you're someone who is suffering from diabetes, it is essential to follow a diet that does not cause a sudden spike in your blood sugar levels. Soya is one such food that is considered to be a good option for people with diabetes.





Soya has a low glycemic index (GI), making it a good choice for people with diabetes. It is rich in isoflavones, which helps in lowering blood sugar levels. It is also a good source of protein and fibre and can help in reducing insulin resistance. This soya tikki is made using soya granules, veggies and a blend of masalas. It is crispy, flavourful, and makes for a healthy yet delicious snack for people suffering from diabetes. Pair it with some pudina chutney to relish its taste. Let's learn how to make it.

Is Soya Good For Diabetics?





Soybeans are low in carbohydrates and calories, and are also a good source of fibre and protein. This slows down the digestion process and helps in regulating blood sugar levels.





Does Soya Increase Blood Sugar?





As soya is rich in isoflavones, it can help improve our body's tolerance for blood sugar by improving insulin sensitivity. Isoflavones initiate lowering of blood glucose levels in our body.





Soya Tikki Recipe: How To Make Soya Tikki

First, boil water in a pan and add soya granules and salt. Allow it to cook for around 4-5 minutes. Once done, strain and squeeze out the excess water. Now, add the granules to a bowl along with boiled potatoes, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste and carrot. Mash well.





Add garam masala, cumin powder, red chilli powder, dry mango powder, black pepper powder and coriander leaves. Mix well. Next, take a spoonful of the prepared mixture and shape into tikki. Repeat this process with the remaining mixture and keep aside.





In the meanwhile, make a slurry of maida, salt and water. Dip the tikki in the slurry and coat it well with the breadcrumbs. Pan fry the tikkis on medium flame until crisp and golden brown in colour. Serve hot with pudina chutney.





For the complete recipe of soya tikki, click here.





Try out this delicious recipe at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below. If you're looking for more tikki recipes, click here.