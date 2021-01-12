6 Diabetes-Friendly Snacks You Can Put Together In Under 10 Minutes 

Diabetics need to be very cautious of their diet

Highlights Diabetes is a common condition affecting blood sugar levels

Diabetes may even lead to obesity, kidney failure and blindness

Diabetes has no known cure

If you have ever looked up a delicious recipe online and dropped the idea only because 'that would take a lot of time', you obviously know you are not alone. In this fast-paced world, taking out time to cook is a luxury. That also does not mean you have to stuff yourself with bland and boring food every day, or worse order in each time the cravings hit. All you need is a genius idea, and here we'll give you six! That's right. If you happen to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, you probably understand the importance of snacking the best. For diabetics, it is not just about curbing those hunger pangs but also regulate the blood sugar levels while at it. Hence, ideally, your snacks should be rich in fibre, protein and antioxidants.





Here are 6 quick diabetes-friendly snacks you would thank us for:





1. Boiled egg chaat





Boiled eggs mixed up with tamarind sauce, lemon juice, tomatoes, onions and chaat masalas. An eclectic fare that never fails to make a statement. Click here for the recipe.





(Also Read: How Much Protein Is In An Egg White: Unveiling Facts!)





Add image caption here

2. Carrot Fries





No, we are not making this up. All you need to do here is cut really thin slices of carrots, drizzle with olive oil and herbs of your choice, bake this crisp. Pair with hummus to keep the bad carbs away! Here's how to make these yummy delights.





3. Sauteed broccoli and almonds





Think you don't understand broccoli, the idea is simple. The crunchier it is better. This yummy recipe involves lightly roasting broccoli, with almonds and a bunch of spices. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta says that broccoli helps control inflammation. Its GI is also as low as 15, making it an ideal food for diabetics. Click here for the recipe.





4. Roasted chana





Chana (or chickpea) is considered to be a Diabetes superfood because of its rich fibre content. Crispy, roasted and delightful, this snack never fails to impress. Here's the full recipe.





(Also Read: How To Make Chana Dal Chaat For Protein-Rich Snack; Easy Recipe Inside)





Add image caption here





5. Sweet chilli almonds





Brimming with good quality protein, omega 3 fatty acids, magnesium and potassium, almonds are a treasure trove of health benefits. If the plain taste of almond bores you, give it a hot edge with this super simple recipe. Here's the step-by-step recipe of sweet chilli almonds.





6. Shakarkandi chaat





This winter street food from Delhi could prove to be a game-changer for you. According to the book 'Healing Foods', "Sweet potatoes are a traditional treatment for diabetes. They contain slow-release carbohydrate and the hormone adiponectin, a combination that helps keep blood sugar levels steady." All you need to do here is boil the sweet potatoes and toss it up with lemon juice and chaat masala. Recipe link here.





(Also Read: Diabetes Diet: This Yummy Shakarkandi Ki Chaat May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels)





Promoted

Add image caption here





Try these snacks and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



