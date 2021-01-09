Is Low-Carb Weight Loss Diet Good For Your Heart? Here's What Experts Reveal

Low-carb diet restricts consumption of carbs in your meal

Let's admit it- we all try losing weight at some point in our lives. The primary step towards shedding those extra kilos is controlling what you eat. And when we say diet control, the very first idea that comes to our mind is cutting down on carbohydrate. The world is filled with various fad diets. From keto diet to paleo diet and atkin diet - almost all of these weight loss diets recommend omitting or reducing carbs from your daily meal plan.





How Low-Carb Diet Promotes Weight Loss:

Low-carb diet is all the rage. It restricts consumption of carbohydrate-rich foods like bread, rice, grains, sugary foods, starchy vegetables, different fruits etc. Instead, it allows you to compensate the lost energy with protein and fat. This change in diet pattern keeps you full for long and promote metabolism, which further lead to weight loss. Several evidences have proven low-carb diet to be better for quick weight loss, when compared to low-fat diet.





Although low-carb diet pattern is popular across the globe, doctors and nutritionists warn this may have negative effect on our heart health. Yes, you heard it right!





How Low-Carb Diet Risks Heart-Health:

A study, presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ECC) Congress 2018, found low-carb diet to be unsafe and advised, "This should be avoided for healthy living." As per the researchers, people who consumed low carbohydrate diet were at higher risk of premature death due to stroke, coronary heart disease and cancer. It was found that people with lowest intake of carb had a 32 percent higher risk of all-cause death. Besides, death risk from coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, and cancer increased by 51 percent, 50 percent, and 35 percent, respectively.





"Low carbohydrate diets might be useful in the short term to lose weight, lower blood pressure, and improve blood glucose control, but our study suggests that in the long-term they are linked with an increased risk of death from any cause, and deaths due to cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease, and cancer," stated the researchers.





In another study, presented at the American College of Cardiology's 68th Annual Scientific Session, it was found that people getting lower amount of calories from carbs (like grains, fruits and starchy vegetables) may have significantly increased risk atrial fibrillation - the most common heart rhythm disorder that often lead to stroke or heart failure. Hence, the researchers suggest that low-carb diet to control weight must be recommended cautiously to avoid its negative effects.





Low-carb diet should be avoided for healthy heart





When we asked consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta about the link between low-carb and heart risk, she explained, "There have been some studies on this link. Most of them say that when you remove carb from your diet, you invariably land up adding more fat and protein (especially animal protein). This means, you are anyway adding more saturated fats, cholesterol and removing the healthy fibres, phytonutrients, vitamins and minerals that come along with healthy carbs. The lack of these essential nutrients may lead to several health risks."





Hence, experts suggest, balanced diet is the key to good health. "A low carb diet works differently on different bodies. Most of the weight, which one loses during a low-carb diet is water weight. Fluctuating insulin levels found in many overweight individuals cause the body to retain sodium and water. A high-fat, low-carb diet stabilizes insulin levels, which leads to losing water weight and fat. However, there is a possibility that the body might react poorly to the low-carb intake leading to bloating, dehydration and constipation," stated fitness and nutrition expert Rohit Shelatkar.





"Whether one should increase or decrease their carb intake depends on personal goals, health and lifestyle. The drastic change of moving to a low-carb diet can lead to weight loss, much of which is from water weight and it is short-term in nature. Hence, it is imperative that individuals have a balanced diet filled with carbs, proteins and fats and restrict the number of calories versus the ones burned in a day," he added.





Considering the above factors, we say, balanced and nutritious diet is the key to healthy living.





Eat healthy, stay fit!





