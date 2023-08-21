Hemoglobin - a vital component of our blood - carries oxygen to every nook and cranny of our body. Low haemoglobin levels, also known as anaemia, can leave you feeling fatigued, weak, and drained. But fear not, for Mother Nature has bestowed upon us an array of vegetarian superfoods that can help supercharge your haemoglobin levels and put that spring back in your step. Dietitian Bhavya Dhir, on Instagram, revealed some powerful vegetarian foods that can make a monumental difference to your health.

Here Are 4 Foods For Low Haemoglobin Levels:

1. Amla - The Tangy Marvel

The Indian gooseberry (amla) is a small green fruit with a tangy punch that conceals a powerhouse of health benefits. "Bursting with vitamin C, amla is a crucial partner in your journey to optimal haemoglobin levels. Vitamin C enhances iron absorption, making amla a fantastic addition to your diet," says dietitian Bhavya Dhir.

How to Consume Amla: Start your day with a glass of freshly squeezed amla juice or blend it into smoothies for a zesty twist. You can also indulge in amla-based chutneys or jams to infuse your meals with a touch of health and flavour.

2. Aliv Seeds - Tiny But Mighty

Don't let their size fool you - aliv seeds, also known as garden cress seeds, pack a nutritional punch that can help combat anaemia effectively. These tiny titans are brimming with iron, calcium, and fibre. "Incorporating these into your diet can give your haemoglobin a significant lift while aiding digestion and promoting overall well-being," said dietitian Bhavya Dhir.





How to Consume Aliv Seeds: Sprinkle aliv seeds on your salads, yogurts, or cereal bowls for a delightful crunch. You can also incorporate them into soups, smoothies, or homemade energy bars for a wholesome touch.

3. Beetroot - The Deep Red Superfood

The vibrant hue of beetroot is more than just eye-catching. The deep red colour of beetroot is a clear indicator of its iron content. Dietitian Bhavya Dhir adds, "Packed with essential nutrients and antioxidants, this root vegetable can play a vital role in increasing your haemoglobin levels and supporting heart health."





How to Consume Beetroot: Enjoy beetroot in a multitude of ways - slice it raw in salads, roast it for a warm side dish, or blend it into refreshing smoothies. You can even explore the world of beetroot-based soups and juices, and even desserts for a tasty yet healthy twist. Click here for our list of 11 most cooked beetroot recipes.

4. Dates - Nature's Candy

These delectable gems from nature offer more than just sweetness. According to the dietitian, "They are not only delicious but also an excellent source of iron. Munch on these sweet treats to give your body a natural boost of energy while promoting haemoglobin synthesis."





How to Consume Dates: Savor the natural sweetness of dates as a standalone snack or add them to your trail mix for an energy-boosting treat. You can also blend them into smoothies, chop them into oatmeal, or simply replace sugar with them for your desserts.





These four vegetarian superfoods offer a rich spectrum of nutrients and also add a burst of flavour and variety to your meals.





(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)