We all can relate to the struggle of making a child eat those greens on their plates. Running behind your kid with a bowlful of meal can a real struggle at times. But giving up on this struggle is never an option. In fact, it is of utmost importance to get a child into healthy eating habit for overall growth. "Helping your children develop their own mindfulness practice can be very beneficial and these skills can be applied to many areas of life," read a report published on the official website of Michigan State University. It further stated, "Mindfulness can also be applied to the way we eat and have an effect on our relationship with food. Developing a good relationship with food at a young age is important and can help prevent childhood obesity and even obesity in adulthood with the continuation of this practice."





Considering this, we bring you some basic tips that might help your child get into a healthy food habit. Take a look.





Here're 5 Easy Tips To Inhibit Mindful Eating Practices In Children:

1. Chew Thoroughly:

Chewing food not only helps digest food faster, but also prevents children from eating more than it is required for their body.

2. Treat With Healthy Snacks:

Introduce your children to healthy snacks at a very young age. This not only helps them get into healthy eating habits, but also keeps them away from junk and fried foods.

3. Get Your Child Involved In Food Selection:

Taking them for grocery shopping to involving them in menu selection help children understand the value of healthy eating and discover new foods. In fact, these kinds of involvements also make food interesting for them.

4. Make Veggies Interesting For Kids:

Imagine you being served the same boring food every single day! It will make food mundane for you; isn't it? This is why experts suggest parents to make fruits and veggies interesting for kids by experimenting with the ingredients every now and then.

5. Practice Small Bites:

Experts suggest, it is always important to feel the food you are eating with all the five senses - see, feel, smell, taste and hear. This is why it is always suggested to give them small bites to make the most of the food they are eating.





Practice these healthy tips and make food interesting for kids. But always remember consult an expert before indulging them in any kind of food habit.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









