In today's time, we are all running on the never-ending treadmill of hustle culture, aren't we? You have to work hard, play harder, and then wake up to do it all over again – it is glorified like a medal of honour. But let's face it, between deadlines, managing daily life and chasing life goals, we have somehow normalised being stressed out 24x7. However, knowingly or unknowingly this takes a toll on our bodies. All of this stress is impacting you, especially with a hormone in your body called cortisol. Do you feel stressed all the time? Are you experiencing symptoms like weight loss, sleepless nights, mood swings, thinning hair and memory loss? Then a possible reason for these could be heightened cortisol levels. But don't worry, with a few tweaks in your daily life, you can manage cortisol levels in your body naturally.





What Is Cortisol?

For the unversed, cortisol is a steroid hormone that is produced by the adrenal glands. It helps manage blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and inflammation in your body. However, if you are constantly under stress, it can lead to higher cortisol production in your body, which can disrupt its balance.

How Can You Manage Cortisol Naturally?

Nutritionist Urvi Gohil (@enrich_lifestyle_with_urvi) shared 4 easy ways to manage cortisol levels in your body naturally. With some simple tweaks in your lifestyle, you can manage these.

1. Sleep

Sleep is an underrated but important part of life. As per the expert, if you don't sleep for at least 7-9 hours every night, it can contribute to increasing cortisol levels in your body. To achieve this, figure out a bedtime routine that works for you. Make sure to keep your gadgets away from your bed and stop using them at least 30 minutes before you fall asleep. This would ensure your body is well-rested and doesn't feel lazy the next day.

2. Physical Exercise

Exercising is important not just for managing weight but also to keep your cortisol levels low. When you include low-intensity physical activities – like walking, yoga, and cycling - in your daily routine, your body rewards you by secreting feel-good hormones. This will help keep your mood elevated and cortisol levels low. However, as per the expert, make sure not to indulge in high-intensity workouts as they can actually contribute to high cortisol levels in your body.

3. Right Diet

You are what you eat, so make sure you feed your body with the right foods. The expert suggests keeping fried and processed foods out of your regular diet. In fact, keep caffeine out of your diet too as it can add to your stress. To tackle your cortisol levels, make sure to include a balanced meal – full of colourful veggies and nutrients – in your daily intake. Homemade meals can help keep your diet clean and nutritious, helping you manage stress levels easily.

4. Stress Management

Inculcate a habit of decompressing every day. According to the expert, invest in meditation, yoga, and deep breathing every day to manage your cortisol levels. Make sure to take out a “me-time” for yourself where you indulge in activities that make you happy and satisfied with life. This can help boost your mood and take your mind off things that might contribute to your cortisol levels.

Here Are Foods That May Help You Manage Cortisol Levels Naturally:

According to nutritionist Urvi Gohil, you can fuel your body with the right foods to manage cortisol levels naturally. Here are some foods which should definitely be in your diet:

1. Magnesium-Rich Foods

Foods that are rich in magnesium can help regulate cortisol levels and promote relaxation. Try to include leafy greens, almonds, and pumpkin seeds to keep your body healthy and stress levels at bay.

2. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Include omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods in your diet if you want to manage your cortisol levels naturally. Add chia seeds, walnuts, and flaxseeds, in your daily food intake to help lower cortisol and reduce inflammation.

3. Ditch Sugary Snacks

You may be surprised to know but processed sugars spike cortisol levels in your body. So, remove all kinds of sugary snacks from your food intake and replace them with berries, nuts or dark chocolate – all in moderation.

4. Probiotic-Rich Food

Gut health and stress are connected. Include probiotic foods like yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, or kombucha to keep your digestive system healthy and manage cortisol better.

5. Stay Hydrated

Dehydration can raise cortisol levels in your body. Make sure to drink water and herbal teas throughout the day to stay replenished and hydrated.

While these foods and tips may help manage your cortisol levels, it is still important to consult your doctor before trying a new lifestyle. This is because each body is different and an expert might be able to tell you what's the best for you.