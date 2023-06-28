A proper skincare regime is essential for maintaining healthy skin. Contrary to what most people think, just investing in fancy cosmetic products won't yield the best results. Sure, they might work, but they don't necessarily treat the problem at its root. If you truly want to address your skin issues, you must be mindful of the type of food that you consume on a daily basis. It's all about striking a balance between skincare products and following a well-balanced diet. Luckily, there are plants, fruits, and vegetables that you can rely on to boost your skin's health. One such fruit that you must include in your diet is papaya. Known to have various skin-benefiting properties, it can help nourish your skin from within. Check out its benefits below:

Also Read: How To Choose Perfect Papaya And Cut It The Right Way

Here Are 5 Amazing Benefits Of Papaya For Skin:

1. Helps in brightening the skin

Don't you just hate it when your skin looks dull? This lack of natural brightness in your skin is usually a sign that you're not getting enough vitamin C. Since papaya is an excellent source of this vitamin, it can do wonders for brightening up your skin. If you consume it regularly, it'll help improve the overall texture of your skin.

2. Acts as a natural exfoliant

Did you know papaya also acts as an exfoliant for your skin? It contains an enzyme called papain that helps remove dead skin cells. By incorporating papaya into your diet, you'll gradually notice your skin tone getting better. You can even directly apply it to your face in the form of scrubs or packs. So, it's time to say goodbye to artificial exfoliators and opt for this natural method instead.

3. May help fight acne

Acne is one skin problem that is a cause of concern for many people. And those who struggle with it are constantly on the hunt for ways to get rid of it. Several studies show that papaya has anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce the irritation and redness caused by acne. It can also help clear up any unclogged pores, thus preventing any infections.

Also Read: 5 Reasons Why Papaya Should Be Your Breakfast Staple

4. Helps to hydrate the skin

Papaya also has naturally high water content, making it excellent for providing hydration for your skin. While you can certainly opt for fancier products to do the same job for you, they won't help provide the nourishment that is needed from within. It's best to opt for fruits such as papaya to get that natural glow from within.

5. Soothes the skin

Including papaya in your diet can also help soothe your skin. Papaya is rich in antioxidants, which have been shown to have a calming effect on the skin. It can also help treat dry skin or any flaky patches that may cause irritation. Once you start consuming it on a regular basis, you'll notice your skin transform into its most radiant state ever.

How To Consume Papaya For Skin Care?

Now that you're well aware of the incredible benefits of papaya for enhancing your skin, you must be wondering how to include it in your diet. While you can certainly have a bowl of freshly-cut papaya, having it every time can become a bit boring, isn't it? We suggest you make delicious juices, and smoothies, or even incorporate it into your salads. This way, you'll be able to relish its numerous benefits without ever getting bored of it. Click here to find out some interesting ways to incorporate papaya into your daily diet.

Also Read: Don't Like The Taste Of Papaya? Try These Delicious High-Fibre, Low-Cal Salads Made With The Fruit





Make a conscious effort to include some papaya in your daily diet and see how remarkably it benefits your skin.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.