Heavy medications can take a toll on our immunity and overall health. Managing conditions like diabetes through food is one of the best ways to go about it. And you don't have to go too far scouting for the apt foods. They are right there in your kitchen, and most of them you are already consuming regularly. It would be good to know about these foods so that you ensure to make them a part of your regular diabetes diet. You'll be surprised to find out how some of these foods are considered best for managing blood sugar levels.





Here're 6 Common Kitchen Ingredients That Are Good For Diabetes

1. Fenugreek Seeds

Popularly called 'methi dana' in India, fenugreek seeds are one of the most recommended foods for diabetes diet. They are highly capable of lowering high blood sugar levels. While methi dana can be used in many recipes to make delicious meals, drinking methi water every morning is the best way to control diabetes. Know more about it here.

2. Nuts

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, nuts are a low glycaemic index food, perfect for a diabetes diet. They contain essential oils that can keep a check on inflammation, blood sugar levels and even cholesterol levels. You must have a handful of nuts every day.

3. Cinnamon

Cinnamon (or dalchini) not only adds a strong pungent and slightly sweet taste to your food, it also helps increase insulin sensitivity inside the body. Since insulin is largely responsible for controlling blood sugar, this spice is a good option to add to a diabetes diet. Besides making Indian curries and biryanis with this spice, you can also grind the spice to make powder and sprinkle it on smoothies, salads, fruits and oatmeal.





Enrich you diet with healthy foods to manage diabetes. Image Credit: iStock





4. Turmeric

Turmeric is a superfood in the truest sense. It is known to boost health in many ways. Here's why it is also recommended for diabetics: It is high in antioxidants, lowers blood sugar, and helps fight infection. Turmeric milk (haldi doodh) is revered as the elixir of good health and helps manage diabetes too. Here's how you can make it.

5. Bitter Gourd

Get used to the bitter taste of karela because it is one of the best foods for diabetes. The vegetable contains compounds like charantin, which is known for its blood glucose-lowering characteristic. You can either eat karela sabzis or make juice out of it and drink it every morning on an empty stomach.

6. Ginger

We all love adrak in our food and drinks, especially chai. And it's a good habit to include this common yet versatile spice in our diet. According to dietitian Kanupreet Arora Narang, "Ginger helps in blood glucose homeostasis, managing blood sugar level." You can have adrak wali chai every day, or even better - kadha. And we are sure you are already adding ginger to your daily meals.





Manage diabetes naturally with these everyday food items and live a healthy life.



